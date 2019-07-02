Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market to Reach $2.41 Billion by 2024 - Growing Popularity of Cloud-based LIS Spurs Opportunity

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Information System /LIS Market by Product (Standalone, Integrated), Component (Services, Software), End-user (Hospital Labs, Independent Labs, Pols), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Analysis - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laboratory information systems market is projected to reach USD 2,416.9 million by 2024 from USD 1,781.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

This report studies the LIS market based on delivery mode, product, component, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro-markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Growth in the LIS market can be primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for laboratory automation and increased lab efficiency, and the development of integrated LIS, among others. Emerging countries and personalized medicine, along with the popularity of cloud-based LIS, are expected to provide significant opportunities for players in the market.

However, high maintenance and service costs, the requirement of specialized laboratory units, interfacing issues, and a dearth of skilled professionals will challenge market growth in the coming years. In this report, the laboratory information systems market is segmented based on delivery mode, component, product, end user, and region.



Some of the prominent players operating in the laboratory information systems market include Orchard Software Corporation (US), Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (US), and CompuGroup Medical AG (Germany), among others. These companies focus on organic and inorganic strategies such as product deployments, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis, such as industry trends, the market rankings of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the LIS market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner higher market shares.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Laboratory Information Systems: Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: North American LIS Market, By Delivery Mode

4.3 US: Laboratory Information Systems Market Share, By Component and Delivery Mode

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Laboratory Information Systems Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Need for Laboratory Automation

5.2.1.3 Development of Integrated Laboratory Information Systems

5.2.1.4 Need to Comply With Regulatory Requirements

5.2.1.5 Increasing Adoption of LIS to Enhance Lab Efficiency

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Maintenance and Service Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based LIS

5.2.3.2 Significant Growth Potential of Emerging Countries

5.2.3.3 Personalized Medicine

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interfacing With Diverse Laboratory Instruments

5.2.4.2 Requirement of Specialized LIS Solutions

5.2.4.3 Data Storage Challenges

5.2.4.4 Dearth of Trained Professionals



6 Laboratory Information Systems Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Heavy Dependency of End Users on Service Providers to Drive the Growth of This Market Segment in the Coming Years

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Software Segment to Witness Higher Growth During the Forecast Period



7 Laboratory Information Systems Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Standalone LIS

7.2.1 Enhanced Data Security and User-Friendly Nature - Major Factors Supporting the Adoption of Standalone LIS

7.3 Integrated LIS

7.3.1 Integrated LIS Segment to Witness Higher Growth During the Forecast Period



8 Laboratory Information Systems Market, By Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premise

8.2.1 On-Premise Delivery is Preferred Due to the Advantages Related to the Customization of Solutions

8.3 Cloud-Based

8.3.1 Cloud-Based LIS Segment to Register Higher Growth During the Forecast Period



9 Laboratory Information Systems Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital Laboratories

9.2.1 Affordability and Availability of Integrated LIS Solutions to Drive Their Demand in Hospital Laboratories

9.3 Independent Laboratories

9.3.1 Rising Demand for Managing Workflows, Enhancing Billing Processes and Improving Turnaround Times in Independent Laboratories to Drive the Demand for LIS

9.4 Physician Office Laboratories

9.4.1 LIS Assists Physicians in Laboratory and Clinical Functions and Secure Access to Lab Results

9.5 Other End Users



10 Laboratory Information Systems Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Favorable Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenarios in the US Have Driven the use of LIS

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Growing Need for Quality Cancer Diagnosis in Canada to Support Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Growing Focus of Market Players Will Drive the Growth of the German LIS Market

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Government Initiatives Likely to Propel the Adoption of LIS in the UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Create a Potential Market for Digital Healthcare in France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Conferences Supporting the Growth of the LIS Market in Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Growing R&D Activities and Expenditure to Drive Market Growth in Spain

10.3.6 RoE

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Improvements to Support Market Growth in China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and the Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases to Drive Market Growth in Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Rapid Growth in the Healthcare Industry to Drive the Demand for Laboratory Information Systems in India

10.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

10.4.4.1 Implementation of HCIT Programs in Australia & New Zealand to Support Market Growth

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.1.1 Rising Awareness of HCIT Solutions to Support Market Growth in LATAM Countries Such as Brazil

10.5.2 Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Development to Drive Market Growth in the Middle East



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 Market Ranking of Players, 2018

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Solution Launches

11.3.2 Solution Enhancement

11.3.3 Partnerships, and Agreements

11.3.4 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Orchard Software Corporation

12.2 Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (Acquired by Roper Technologies Inc.)

12.3 Cerner Corporation

12.4 Computer Programs & Systems Inc. (CPSI)

12.5 CompuGroup Medical AG

12.6 Meditech (Medical Information Technology Inc.)

12.7 SCC Soft Computer

12.8 Epic Systems Corporation

12.9 Comp Pro Med Inc.

12.10 Schuyler House



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4u1yi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-laboratory-information-system-lis-market-to-reach-2-41-billion-by-2024---growing-popularity-of-cloud-based-lis-spurs-opportunity-300878763.html

SOURCE Research and Markets