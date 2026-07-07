Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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07.07.2026 18:30:00
Global LNG Demand Could Surge 65% by 2050. Here Are the Top Energy Stocks to Buy to Cash In on the Boom.
When evaluating energy stocks as long-term positions, investors need to consider liquefied natural gas (LNG). Demand for that energy source is expected to jump by 700 million tons annually by 2050, representing a 65% surge from 2025 levels, according to Shell's LNG Outlook 2026. Yes, 2050 is a long way off, but market participants need not worry about that. Other estimates indicate the global LNG market is on pace to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% from this year through 2035. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand is soaring. These stocks could benefit. Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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