Global Manufacturing Giant Signs Multi-million-dollar Deal With Darktrace Amidst Rise In Spear Phishing Attacks

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that a global manufacturer has signed a multi-million-dollar contract with Darktrace to ensure its email environment is protected by autonomous AI.

The company, which employs over 30,000 people and produces tires and other industrial products, with sites across multiple jurisdictions worldwide, has selected Antigena Email to defend against a consistently high volume of email threats targeting employees at every level of the business. Darktrace's Antigena Email is a self-learning technology which stops targeted email campaigns and impersonation attacks that evade traditional email gateways. The technology works by learning the 'pattern of life' for every user in an organization. By understanding the human behind the email, rather than relying on historic data from known threats, Antigena Email can precisely identify and stop never-before-seen malicious email activity – before it ever reaches the user.

Email remains the most common entry point for cyber-attackers as adversaries use methods such as advanced phishing attempts, account takeovers and domain spoofing. A single phishing often leads to mass compromise and traditional email gateways are no longer equipped to deal with the sophisticated attacks aimed at modern organizations every day.

"We are pleased to be protecting this global manufacturer, which is not only keeping the wheels turning on our streets but also providing vital components which so much of our day-to-day infrastructure relies on to function," Poppy Gustafsson OBE, CEO at Darktrace, said. "Today attackers are exploiting the appetite to access information quickly and so organizations must ensure they have sophisticated, AI-powered technology to protect the inbox."

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 6,500 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has more than 1,700 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

