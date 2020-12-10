Global Maple Water Market Report 2020 Featuring Maple 3, Oviva Eau D'Erable Pure, Feronia Forests, Happytree Maple Water Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maple Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global maple water market exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019. The global maple water market is to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Maple water refers to a clear liquid, or sap, extracted and collected from maple trees. It is a rich source of phytochemicals and other essential nutrients, such as calcium, manganese, potassium, magnesium, iron, thiamin, riboflavin and phosphorus. It is also low in sugar and contains high amounts of electrolytes and antioxidants that aid in providing additional hydration, boosting immunity, preventing degenerative diseases and improving digestion. Maple water is usually available in packaged bottles and is offered in flavored and unflavored variants that can be used in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, soups, sorbets, ice creams and marinades.



Significant growth in the food and beverage industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among the masses is providing a thrust to the market growth. With changing lifestyles and dietary habits, there is an increasing preference for organic and plant-based beverages instead of carbonated drinks, juices and sparkling drinks.



In line with this, maple water is also gaining traction as a weight management and sports recovery drink, due to its low-calorie and high electrolyte content. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technologies have enabled vendors to improve product quality and packaging designs to cater to a wide consumer base with diversified requirements.



Other factors, including increasing product demand for the manufacturing of natural sweeteners, maple syrup, butter, liqueur and baked desserts, along with the aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and easy product availability through proliferating online retail channels, are expected to drive the market further.



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global maple water market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. The report has categorized the market based on region, product, packaging type and sales channel.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global maple water market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global maple water market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global maple water market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Maple Water Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Flavored

6.2 Unflavored



7 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

7.1 Tetra-Packs

7.2 Bottles

7.3 Pouches

7.4 Cans



8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel

8.1 Direct Sales

8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.3 Convenience Stores

8.4 Online Stores

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Drink Maple Inc.

Feronia Forests LLC

Happytree Maple Water

Lower Valley Beverage Company

Maple 3

Oviva Eau D'Erable Pure

Sibberi

Smith & Salmon Inc.

