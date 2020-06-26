Global Marine Interiors Market (2020 to 2027) - Rising Adoption of OLED Lighting Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Interiors Market by Ship Type (Commercial, Defense),End User(New Fit, Refit), Material (Aluminum, Steel, Joinery, Composites), Product (Ceilings & Wall Panels, Furniture, Galleys & Pantries, Lighting), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine interiors market size is expected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2020 to USD 5.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.



The market is driven by factors, such as the growth of the maritime tourism industry, as well as the river cruise market. The growing demand for luxury cruises and yachts and increasing spending capacity of individuals on leisure are increasing the demand for passenger ships are other factors driving the demand for marine interiors.



Aluminum material segment is estimated to lead the marine interiors market in 2020.



Based on material, the aluminum segment of the market is estimated to lead the marine interiors market in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits of using aluminum in manufacturing superstructures. The use of this material helps save hull weight and reduce power capacity.



Ceilings & Wall Panels segment is estimated to lead the market in 2020.



Based on product, the market is segmented into ceilings & wall panels, lighting, furniture, galley & pantries, and others. The ceiling & wall panels segment is estimated to lead the marine interiors market in 2020. Marine ceilings & wall panels are made of materials such as composites, aluminum, and steel, which include a honeycomb core and advanced engineered thermoplastic. These materials, compared to the solid aluminum, are suitable and preferable for the wide use in shipbuilding due to their low weight, high bending strength, additional corrosion protection, and thickness.



Europe is estimated to account for the major share of the marine interiors market in 2020.



By region, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the marine interiors market in 2020. The large share of this market can be attributed due to the presence of the leading manufacturers of marine interior providers such as Hella (Germany), Osram (Germany), Lumishore (UK), and Foresti & Saurdi (Italy) in this region. Countries such as Norway and Greece have a large number of passenger as well as commercial ships. The European region constituted a share of 28.2% of the global ships in 2019, and The EU continues to dominate the market for cruise ships and passenger vessels by a wide margin, with deliveries in terms of CGT in 2017, with 61%.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Marine Interiors Market

4.2 Marine Interiors Market, by End-user

4.3 Marine Interiors Market, by Product

4.4 Marine Interiors Market, by Ship Type

4.5 Marine Interiors Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Maritime Tourism Industry

5.2.1.2 Rise in River Cruise Market

5.2.1.3 Growth in Refurbishment Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Downtime in Retrofitting Ships

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of Additive Manufacturing to Produce Lighter, Faster, and Fireproof Interiors

5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of Oled Lighting Technology

5.2.3.3 Surging Demand for Passenger Ships from Asian Shipyards

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Delay in Passenger Ship Deliveries

5.2.4.2 Space Constraints in Cruise Lines

5.2.4.3 Covid-19 Impact on the Marine Industry



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Roadmap Toward Emission-Free Shipping Industry

6.3 Technology Trends in the Marine Interiors Market

6.3.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Cabins in Passenger Ships

6.3.2 Shifting from Tradition Cabin Manufacturing to Prefabrication

6.3.3 Adoption of Waterproof Led Lighting in Passenger Ships

6.3.4 Adoption of Digital Windows in Low Budget Cabins

6.3.4.1 Virtual Balconies

6.3.4.2 Magical Portholes

6.3.5 Show Kitchens

6.3.6 Norwegian's Freestyle Concept

6.3.7 Breweries and Craft Beer Halls

6.3.8 New Green Flooring

6.3.9 Advanced Upholstery Materials

6.3.10 Shock Mitigating Seats

6.3.11 Advancement in Galleys & Laundries

6.3.11.1 Adoption of Lightweight Galleys

6.3.11.2 Adoption of Energy Efficient Galley Solutions

6.4 Innovations & Patent Registrations



7 Marine Interiors Market, by Ship Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Passenger Vessels

7.2.1.1 Yachts

7.2.1.1.1 Luxury

7.2.1.1.1.1 Luxury Yachts Are Large-Sized, Luxurious Vessels With Length Varying from 75-250 Feet

7.2.1.1.2 Premium

7.2.1.1.2.1 Premium Yachts Emphasize More on Quality, Comfort, and Style Over Price Factor

7.2.1.1.3 Budget

7.2.1.1.3.1 Budget Yachts Are Also Known as Bargain/Economy/Contemporary Vessels

7.2.1.2 Cruise

7.2.1.2.1 Luxury

7.2.1.2.1.1 Vacationers Increasingly Selecting Smaller-Ship Voyages on Luxury Ocean and River Cruise Line

7.2.1.2.2 Premium

7.2.1.2.2.1 Premium Cruise Ships Typically Feature Additional Guest Spaces and Art Collections

7.2.1.2.3 Budget

7.2.1.2.3.1 the Budget Cruise is Less Expensive Than Premium and Luxury Cruises

7.2.1.3 Ferries

7.2.1.3.1 Retrofitting of Ferries is Expected to Drive the Demand for Marine Interiors

7.2.2 Cargo Vessels

7.2.2.1 Container Ships

7.2.2.1.1 Increasing Seaborne Trade Drive the Demand for Container Vessels and Thereby Marine Interiors

7.2.2.2 Bulk Carriers

7.2.2.2.1 Increased Demand for Retrofitting Existing Bulk Carriers Will Fuel the Demand for Marine Interiors

7.2.2.3 Tankers

7.2.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Oil Tankers to Transport Lng is Expected to Drive the Demand for Marine Interiors

7.2.2.4 General Cargo Ships

7.2.2.4.1 Modernization of General Cargo Vessels Increases the Demand for Marine Interiors

7.2.3 Others

7.2.3.1 Dredgers

7.2.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Dredgers to Remove Contaminants from Seabed is Expected to Fuel the Demand for Marine Interiors

7.2.3.2 Research Vessels

7.2.3.2.1 Increasing Construction of Research Vessels Will Propel the Demand for Marine Interiors

7.2.4 Defense

7.2.4.1 Destroyers

7.2.4.1.1 Increasing Procurement of Destroyers by Countries is Driving the Demand for Marine Interiors

7.2.4.2 Frigates

7.2.4.2.1 Rising Demand for Construction and Maintenance of Frigates Will Drive the Demand for Marine Interiors in the Coming Years

7.2.4.3 Corvettes

7.2.4.3.1 Ongoing Procurement of Corvettes Across Militaries is Driving the Demand of Marine Interior

7.2.4.4 Submarines

7.2.4.4.1 Development of Advanced Submarines by Major Countries Expected to Propel the Demand for Marine Interiors in the Coming Years

7.2.4.5 Offshore Patrol Vessels

7.2.4.5.1 Increased Demand for Offshore Patrol Vessels by Military Forces Will Propel the Demand for Marine Interiors

7.2.4.6 Aircraft Carriers

7.2.4.6.1 Procurement of Advanced Aircraft Carriers for Strengthening Naval Fleet by Countries Will Fuel the Market for Marine Interiors

7.2.4.7 Amphibious Ships

7.2.4.7.1 Construction of Amphibious Ships Will Drive the Demand for Marine Interiors



8 Marine Interiors Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 New Fit

8.2.1 Rise in Commercial Ship Orderbook is Driving the Cruise New Fit Market

8.3 Refit

8.3.1 Cruise Line Operators and Owners Prefer Refit Over Newbuild to Reduce the Capital Expenditure

8.4 Cruises

8.4.1 Cruise Line Operators and Owners Prefer Refit Over Newbuild to Reduce the Capital Expenditure

8.5 Yachts

8.5.1 Italy to Hold the Largest Share in Yacht Refit Market



9 Marine Interiors Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passenger Area

9.2.1 Inside and Outside Cabins

9.2.2 Wet Units

9.2.3 Suites

9.3 Public Area

9.3.1 Spa & Wellness Areas

9.3.2 Discos & Casinos

9.3.3 Staircases & Corridors

9.4 Crew Area

9.4.1 Cabin & Wet Units

9.4.2 Recreational Rooms

9.4.3 Mess Rooms

9.4.4 Crew Corridors & Crew Staircases

9.5 Utility Area

9.5.1 Galleys, Pantries & Provision Stores

9.5.2 Bridges

9.5.3 AC Rooms

9.5.4 Engine Rooms

9.5.5 Laundries



10 Marine Interiors Market, by Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aluminum

10.3 Steel

10.4 Composites

10.5 Joinery

10.6 Others



11 Marine Interiors Market, by Product

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ceilings & Wall Panels

11.2.1 Composites, Aluminum, and Steel Are Used in Manufacturing Ceilings & Wall Panels

11.3 Lighting

11.3.1 Ceilings & Walls

11.3.1.1 Ceiling & Wall Lights Are Majorly Used in Cabins, Wet Units, Spa & Wellness, Theaters, and Restaurants

11.3.2 Flooring

11.3.2.1 Floor Path Lights Are Useful During An Emergency to Guide Passengers During An Evacuation

11.3.3 Decorative

11.3.3.1 Led, Halogen, Xenon, and Fluorescent Technologies Are Used in Decorative Lighting

11.3.4 Signage

11.3.4.1 Signage Lights Are Also Known as Compartment & Utility Lights

11.4 Galleys & Pantries

11.4.1 the Demand for Galley & Pantries is High in Newbuild Ships as Well as Refurbishment Market

11.5 Furniture

11.5.1 Furniture Used in Ships Are Constructed Using Lightweight Non-Combustible Materials

11.6 Others

11.6.1 Windows and Doors Are Made of Aluminum, Stainless Steel, and Glass



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Europe

12.3 North America

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Rest of the World



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2019

13.4 Competitive Scenario

13.5 Customer Analysis

13.6 Certifying Bodies and Authorities/Procedure

13.7 Top Exhibitions and Events

13.8 Conclusion and Recommendations



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 R&M Group

14.3 Almaco

14.4 Mivan Marine Ltd & Mjm Marine

14.5 Trimline

14.6 Kaefer

14.7 Marine Interiors

14.8 Aros Marine

14.9 Norac

14.10 Bolidt

14.11 Forbo Flooring Systems

14.12 Tillberg Design of Sweden

14.13 Naval Interior Team Ltd (Nit)

14.14 Elation Lighting Inc.

14.15 Oy Lautex Ab

14.16 Precetti Inc.

14.17 Winch Design

14.18 Redman Whiteley Dixon (Rwd)

14.19 Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design

14.20 Terence Disdale

14.21 Raymond Langton Design

14.22 Interior Designers and Joinery Companies

14.22.1 Cruise Interior Designers

14.22.2 Yacht Interior Designers

14.22.3 Joinery and Decorative Metal Manufacturing Companies

14.22.3.1 Pfleiderer

14.22.3.2 Robos Contract Furniture

14.22.3.3 East Coast Flooring Blog

14.22.3.4 H.Y.S

14.22.3.5 Yachting Innovations

14.22.3.6 Ocean Refit Yacht Carpentary

14.22.3.7 World Surface Teak Decking and Yacht Refinishing

14.22.3.8 Classic Yacht Shipwrights

14.22.3.9 TW Joinery

14.22.3.10 Florida Teak



