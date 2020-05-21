|
21.05.2020 21:45:00
Global Market Report on Fibromyalgia Market 2020: Featuring Allergan, Axome and Pfizer
DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Fibromyalgia (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the Fibromyalgia market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming events, probability of success, patent information, and prevalence data, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.
Key Takeaways
- The approved drugs in the fibromyalgia space target dopamine reuptake, norepinephrine (noradrenaline) reuptake/transporter, serotonin reuptake, and voltage-gated calcium channels. All of the marketed drugs for fibromyalgia are administered via the oral route.
- The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for fibromyalgia are in Phase II, with two drugs in Phase III.
- Therapies in development for fibromyalgia focus on a wide variety of targets. These drugs are most commonly administered via the oral route.
- The only high-impact upcoming event in the fibromyalgia space is topline Phase IIa trial results for ASP0819. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I pain asset is 7.2%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 58.6%. Drugs, on average, take 9.3 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.8 years in the overall neurology space.
- The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for fibromyalgia have been in the late phases of development, with 68% of trials in Phase III-IV, and 32% in Phase I-II.
- The US has a substantial lead in the number of fibromyalgia clinical trials globally. Germany, Spain, and the UK lead the major EU markets, while India has the top spot in Asia.
- Clinical trial activity in the fibromyalgia space is dominated by completed trials. Pfizer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for fibromyalgia, with 23 trials.
- Pfizer leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for fibromyalgia, followed by Allergan.
Companies Mentioned
- Allergan
- Axsome
- Pfizer
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
- Disease Definition
- Symptoms
- Patient Subtypes
- Risk Factors
- Diagnosis
TREATMENT
- Pharmacologic Therapies
EPIDEMIOLOGY
- Fibromyalgia Prevalence
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
- Multiple Drugs for Fibromyalgia (June 25, 2019)
- NYX-2925 for Fibromyalgia (June 10, 2019)
- NYX-2925 for Fibromyalgia (December 3, 2018)
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
- Axsome Gets Reboxetine Rights In Narcolepsy From Pfizer
PARENT PATENTS
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
- Sponsors By Status
- Sponsors By Phase
BIBLIOGRAPHY
- Prescription Information
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ileohm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-market-report-on-fibromyalgia-market-2020-featuring-allergan-axome-and-pfizer-301063689.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen: ATX und DAX geben zum Handelsschluss klar nach -- Dow Jones leichter -- Asiens Börsen zum Schluss im Minus
Am heimischen Markt und beim deutschen Leitindex waren im Donnerstagshandel negative Vorzeichen zu sehen. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes traten zunächst auf der Stelle, entschieden sich dann jedoch für die Verlustzone.