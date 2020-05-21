Global Market Report on Fibromyalgia Market 2020: Featuring Allergan, Axome and Pfizer

DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Fibromyalgia (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the Fibromyalgia market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming events, probability of success, patent information, and prevalence data, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways

The approved drugs in the fibromyalgia space target dopamine reuptake, norepinephrine (noradrenaline) reuptake/transporter, serotonin reuptake, and voltage-gated calcium channels. All of the marketed drugs for fibromyalgia are administered via the oral route.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for fibromyalgia are in Phase II, with two drugs in Phase III.

Therapies in development for fibromyalgia focus on a wide variety of targets. These drugs are most commonly administered via the oral route.

The only high-impact upcoming event in the fibromyalgia space is topline Phase IIa trial results for ASP0819. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I pain asset is 7.2%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 58.6%. Drugs, on average, take 9.3 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.8 years in the overall neurology space.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for fibromyalgia have been in the late phases of development, with 68% of trials in Phase III-IV, and 32% in Phase I-II.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of fibromyalgia clinical trials globally. Germany , Spain , and the UK lead the major EU markets, while India has the top spot in Asia .

, , and the UK lead the major EU markets, while has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the fibromyalgia space is dominated by completed trials. Pfizer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for fibromyalgia, with 23 trials.

Pfizer leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for fibromyalgia, followed by Allergan.

