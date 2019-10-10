Global Market Trends in the Digital Pathology Market with Projections to 2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pathology: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The implementation of cloud technology in healthcare has revolutionized healthcare systems. Also, the need for the transformation in healthcare delivery models and growing demand for greater-value care is driving the adoption of cloud-based healthcare models. These emerging trends are expected to create immense opportunities in the digital pathology market. Managed through cloud services, digital pathology has a huge clinical impact on an organization. On a large scale, the in-house storage of such clinical data could cost millions to an organization, but due to cloud-based services, they pay for it as used. This reduces costs and increases the efficiency of the organization. Moreover, it enhances the ability of an organization to have better informed decisions. As a patient's medical information is centrally located and accessible to authorized users such as physicians, hospital staff, and the patient and his/her family, it helps to improve decisions as the case could be discussed with experts around the world. For instance, physicians can share data about a complicated case with experts available in different countries and geographies and be able to view their opinions. This can be done in real time and the patient could get better care without any delays.

The radiology industry has recently witnessed radical digital innovation similar to that which was experienced by the lab medicine and pathology segments. The digital intrusion has made handheld X-ray films redundant and instead transformed them into computer screen images. These computer images have now become the new industry norm. Significant strategic investments have been made by many service providers in the digital pathology segment to facilitate better education, research, and diagnosis. Advancement in internet technology has enabled real-time access to video-stream images in hospitals and labs.

The pathology system's features and benefits differ from one company to the next. Each company's system displays vary in scan speed with proprietary software technology and support backups. The key to succeeding in this market is to have a setup with a system design for pathologists that is practitioner centric. A collaborative approach is necessary to successfully meet end-user needs.

The FDA is intensely precise during its approval processes for diagnostic image scanning. Outcomes from these trials will shape digital diagnosis in the future. At the center of the scrutiny is the question of effectiveness and accuracy of digital diagnosis over microscopic diagnosis, and whether pathologists are able to make the same diagnoses from images. HER2 image analysis is one subset of analysis that the FDA has already approved.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in pathology has had a considerable impact on the quality and speed of diagnosis. The accuracy drills down to subtle features that the best-trained human eyes could never see. AI tools will also be able to offer recommendations for treatment in a matter of seconds in the near future.

A number of machine-learning-based diagnostic tools have entered the clinical marketplace, making it easier to spot wrist fractures, diabetic eye disease and signs of stroke with little or no human input. However, these applications are only automating tasks otherwise performed by diagnosticians, bringing more analytical precision and accuracy to the process.

