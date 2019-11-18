|
18.11.2019 14:32:00
Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Size is Expected to Garner $45.0 Billion by 2022, Registering a CAGR of 5.1% - Valuates Reports
BANGALORE, India, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL MEDICAL/DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING MARKET TRENDS:
The market is expected to gain traction in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific and other LAMEA nations. The reasons for the unparalleled market growth are large undiagnosed patient population, rapid urbanization, increase in disposable income, improved government funding towards chronic disorders, and growing awareness about early diagnosis of diseases. However, adoption of these high-cost medical imaging systems in countries namely, India and China would continue to remain a key challenge for the leading innovators in diagnostic imaging market.
This report segments the medical imaging market on the basis of product type, application, and geography to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product type, the market is segmented into computed tomography (CT) scanners, X-ray imaging systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, ultrasound imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, and mammography systems. The X-ray imaging systems segment spearheads the product types market governing over one fourth of the world diagnostic imaging market in 2015 and would continue to maintain its market position during the forecast period (2016-2022). The nuclear imaging systems market is projected as the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period. Based on applications, the market is segmented into obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN) health, orthopedics and musculoskeletal, neuro and spine, cardiovascular and thoracic, general imaging, breast health, and others. The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of medical imaging market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific and LAMEA markets are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
GLOBAL MEDICAL/DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING MARKET ANALYSIS:
Medical Imaging refers to the use of multiple imaging modalities for medical and therapeutic purposes to gain visual representations of a body's interior.
Medical imaging includes various forms of modalities used to view the human body for the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of diseases, thereby playing a vital role in health improvement. From bedside monitoring to high-end electronic screening, the medical imaging industry has revolutionized.
This report segments the medical imaging market based on product type, application, and geography to provide a detailed assessment of the market.
TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET SHARE
- Due to technological advancements in diagnostic imaging devices
- Increasing incidences of chronic diseases coupled with the rapidly ageing population
- The rise in the number of medical imaging procedures increasing awareness for early diagnosis of a clinical disorder
KEY BENEFITS OF GLOBAL MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET:
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world medical imaging market.
- The medical imaging market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key regions.
- The market estimations are made in the report by conducting high-end analysis of the key market segments from 2015 to 2022.
- Extensive research is done for the market by product type which instils a clear understanding regarding the currently used medical imaging modalities and evolving role of imaging technologies.
- A detailed SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.
- Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across geographies.
GLOBAL MEDICAL/DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:
World medical imaging market is segmented into product type, application and geography.
By Product Type
- Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
- High End Slice
- Mid End Slice
- Low End Slice
- X-ray Imaging Systems
- By Portability
- Stationary Devices
- Portable devices
- By Technology
- Digital Imaging
- Analog Imaging
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems
- By MRI Architecture
- Closed MRI systems
- Open MRI systems
- By MRI Field Strength
- Low to mid field systems
- High field systems
- Very high field systems
- field systems
- Ultrasound Imaging Systems
- 2D Imaging Systems
- 3D & 4D Imaging Systems
- Doppler Imaging
- High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)
- Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL)
- Nuclear Imaging Systems
- PET
- SPECT
- Mammography Systems
REGION WISE MARKET ANALYSIS OF MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET
- Due to the growing understanding of preventive care, technological advances in imaging technology, and the increasing number of diagnostic centers, North America is expected to dominate the global medical imaging market over the forecast period.
- It is expected that the market will gain traction in Asia-Pacific and other LAMEA developing regions.
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Others
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- Japan
- India
- China
- Others
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
By Application
- Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Health
- Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal
- Neuro and Spine
- Cardiovascular and Thoracic
- General Imaging
- Breast Health
- Others
LIST OF COMPANIES IN GLOBAL MEDICAL/DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING MARKET:
The strategic developments by these key players in recent years are set to further strengthen the market. A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as
- GE Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Hitachi Medical Corporation
- Hologic
- Siemens Healthcare
- Samsung Medison
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
- Esaote
- Fujifilm Corporation
- Others
