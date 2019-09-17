Global Medical Imaging Research Outlook Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Imaging: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an analysis based on each product type segment, which includes X-ray systems, magnetic resource imaging equipment/instruments, CT scanners, ultrasound systems, and nuclear imaging equipment/instruments.

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products available in the medical imaging instruments market and potential application sectors across various industries. The medical imaging instruments market is broken down into product types such as X-ray systems, ultrasound devices, MRI, CT, and nuclear imaging. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product type, technologies, application and end users with an estimated value derived from the revenue of manufacturers' total revenues.



Companies are focusing on the continuous development of products that support novel imaging technologies such as colored and 3D imaging due to their rising demand. Surging investments on technological advancements for increasing resolution and pixel capabilities, wider disease detection capabilities and more advanced software can be observed in the market.

For instance, in 2017, Royal Philips (Netherlands) announced a new MRI system, MR Prodiva 1.5T, with enhanced clinical performance, workflow, and capability of 2D and 3D scans. Similarly, launched in November 2017 by NPL (National Physical Laboratory), 3D OrbiSIMSis a molecular imaging instrument used to explore potentials under cell biology and drug discovery.



The imaging technologies are used across various end users including hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research centers. In hospitals, imaging instruments are used for imaging body parts in cases of chronic diseases or accidents. In diagnostic centers, the imaging instruments are widely adopted for diagnosing a particular body part or the whole body. The imaging instruments are used for molecular imaging in the research centers for drug discovery purposes.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional medical imaging instrument market. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global medical imaging instruments market and current trends within the industry. An analysis of the regulatory scenario that governs the medical imaging industry is also included in the scope of this report.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global medical imaging instruments market.



The Report Includes:

101 data tables and 108 additional tables

Country-specific data and analysis for United States , Canada , Mexico , U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Japan , China , India , South Korea , Australia , Middle East , Africa , and Latin America

, , , U.K., , , , , , , , , , , , and A detailed description of innovative imaging modalities such as mammography and 3D ultrasonic holography

Identification of research areas for biomedical imaging and applications of biophotonics and biomedical imaging in research

Comparative study of focused ultrasound with an ideal surgical tool and study challenges that need to be addressed in global medical imaging instruments market to achieve fiscal success

Identification of various strategies adopted by market players to enhance their market position, including expansion, product launch, acquisition and merger, innovation, partnership, and joint venture

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Agfa Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Bruker Corp., Canon, Inc., and GE Healthcare



Company Profiles

Adonis Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Agfa Healthcare

Allengers

All Star X-Ray, Inc.

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Boston Scientific

Bruker Corp.

Canon, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cook Medical Llc

Elekta

Esaote Spa

Fonar Corp.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corp.

Hologic, Inc.

Icrco, Inc.

Kalamed Gmbh Medical Systems

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Mindray

Neurologica Corp.

Neusoft Medical Systems

Philips Healthcare

Promed Group Co. Ltd.

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Anasonic Bio-Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthcare

Varex Imaging Corp.



