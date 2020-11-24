Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799085/?utm_source=PRN



The global market for Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety is expected to slump by -4.6% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover to reach US$1.2 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Radiation monitoring remains an integral part of good health practice in medical facilities performing radiation therapy & diagnostic activities. Stringent safety regulations aimed at safeguarding health of patients, medical physicists, radiologists, and nuclear medicine technicians' has long been the primary growth driver. The pandemic has necessitated the prioritization of healthcare infrastructure for COVID-19 patients, affecting other patients across the world. As a result, hospitals across the world have been advising patients to delay elective and non-urgent diagnostic imaging and surgical procedures, including X-ray, CT, MRI and many other radiation and radiologically dependent procedures. As a result, the consumption of radioactive material for these procedures has been witnessing significant slowdown. Suspension of diagnostic & therapeutic radiology services amid the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety. With low patient throughput in radiology labs worldwide, the market is expected to slump by a painful -4.6% in the year 2020.



Majority of radiation exposure in the medical field is on account of fluoroscopic imaging, which leverages x-rays to achieve cinematic and dynamic functional imaging. Fluoroscopy finds applications in several specialties such as gastroenterology, vascular surgery, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, urology, and orthopedics. In comparison to other medical diagnostic procedures, cardiac cath labs with electro-physiology and angiography result in the highest x-ray radiation dose. There is long-term exposure of lab technicians and physicians in these areas to low levels of scatter radiation. While the benefits obtained from using x-rays in these labs surpasses the risks, but the staff is prone to the scattered radiation from skeletal structure of the patient. X-rays constitute high energy photons in the electromagnetic spectrum. X-rays have the capability to ionize atoms and breakdown molecular bonds. This ionization generates free radicals, which are chemically active compounds which can cause indirect damage to the DNA. Patients and medical staff can have exposure to x-ray radiation through direct exposure to the beam or due to scattered x-rays. As scattered x-rays lose a portion of their energy in the scattering process, the energy resulting in the tissues from scattered x-rays is lesser than that from the source of the x-ray. Radiation doses are expressed in three ways. The absorbed dose refers to the radiation that results in an object and is calculated in mGy (milligrays). The comparable dose is measured, taking into consideration the radiation exposure specific to the organs and the sensitivity of the organ to the radiation, and is measured in mSv (millisieverts). The effective dose is also expressed in mSv. 20mSv/annum is about 2-3 pelvic and abdominal CT scans or background radiation of 7-9 years. Exposure over this limit averaged over a period of five years has been linked to 1 in 1000 lifetime risk of deadly cancer.



For physical protection from radiation various kinds of personal protection equipment (PPE) can be used. Certain fluoroscopy suites include lead acrylic shields (ceiling-suspended), which can lower doses to the neck and head (by a factor of 10). Portable rolling shields can safeguard personnel in interventional settings and operating rooms. If used accurately, mobile shields are said to lower the effective radiation dose by over 90%. In situations where shielding with the use of a physical barrier is not possible, personnel need to use leaded aprons for safety. These aprons are made available in various thicknesses such as 0.5mm, 0.35mm, and 0.25mm. Aprons that go around the body are considered to be better than front aprons, due to the former's better coverage. The transmission through these aprons Dosimeters relate to devices which calculate cumulative radiation exposure. These devices need to be used by medical staff who face planned ionizing radiation. However, most physicians do not use or incorrectly use dosimeters. They need to be worn both inside and outside the leaded apron for comparing doses, and the analysis of the readings should be done by the radiation safety department of the facility. is in the range of 0.5%-5%. Leaded aprons need to be used with a thyroid shield.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amray Medical

Arrow-Tech, Inc.

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

Fluke Biomedical

Iba Worldwide

INEOS Group AG

LANDAUER, Inc.

Ludlum Measurements, Inc.

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

PTW Freiburg GmbH

Radiation Detection Company Inc.

Sun Nuclear Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799085/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Radiation Exposure and Protection II-1

X-Ray Radiation and Radiation Doses II-2

Effects of Radiation II-2

Solutions to Lower Radiation Exposure II-2

Cardiac Cath Labs Pose High Risk II-3

Measuring and Monitoring Radiation Dose II-4

Dose Limits II-4

Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market

Set for a Steady Growth Post COVID-19 II-4

The US Dominates, Developing Regions to Register Faster Growth II-5

Personal Dosimeters - The Key Product Used, Safety Products to

Register Fastest Growth II-5

Hospitals Hold the Major Share by End-use II-6



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-7

Recent Market Activity II-10

Innovations II-11



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-12

Rise in Cancer Incidence Fosters Market Growth II-12

Exhibit 1: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040 II-12

Exhibit 2: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018 II-13

Exhibit 3: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018 II-14

Increasing Number of Nuclear Medicine Drives Market Growth II-14

Distinct from General Radiology II-15

Nuclear Medicine Scans II-15

Radioisotopes: Essential for Nuclear Medicine Procedure II-16

Clinical Applications of Select Isotopes II-16

Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand II-17

Exhibit 4: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030 II-18

Personal Dosimeters - The Largest Type of Dosimeters II-18

Types of Personal Dosimeters II-19

Electronic Personal Dosimeters II-19

DMC 3000 Electronic Personal Dosimeter II-19

Solid State Semiconductor Detectors to Power Advancements in

Nuclear Medicine II-20

Solid State Technologies Foray into High Resolution Medical

Detectors II-20

Flexible Direct X-Ray Detectors - Steady Growth Ahead in

Personal Dosimetry II-20

Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators II-21

A Terahertz Ray of Hope for Cancer Therapy II-21

Changes to IEC Standards Governing Dosimeters II-21

Increasing use of Photonic Devices for Medical Radiation Dosimetry II-23

Film Badge Dosimeters Offer Increased Reliability II-24

Lead Aprons offer Little Protection during X-rays. Why do so

many clinicians keep using them? II-25

Technological Advancements II-26

Argonne National Laboratories and Los Alamos Develop

Perovskite-based X-ray Detector II-26

Gallium Oxide-based Radiation Detectors Offer Promising Results II-26

Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection

Gains Popularity II-27

New Real-Time Sub-Terahertz Security Body Scanner II-27

Self-Reading Dosimeters II-28



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-29

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-29



Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Radiation Detection,

Monitoring & Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-30



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-31



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal

Dosimeters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-32



Table 5: World Historic Review for Personal Dosimeters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-33



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Dosimeters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-34



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Environment

Radiation Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-35



Table 8: World Historic Review for Environment Radiation

Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 II-36



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Environment Radiation

Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 II-37



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Surface

Contamination Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-38



Table 11: World Historic Review for Surface Contamination

Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 II-39



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface Contamination

Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 II-40



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Area Process

Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-41



Table 14: World Historic Review for Area Process Monitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-42



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Area Process Monitors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-43



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Detection &

Monitoring Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-44



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Detection &

Monitoring Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-45



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Detection &

Monitoring Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-46



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Safety Products

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-47



Table 20: World Historic Review for Safety Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-48



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Safety Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-49



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-50



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-51



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-52



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-53



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-54



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-55



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Largest Market Globally for Medical Radiation Detection,

Monitoring & Safety III-1

Rising Cancer Cases Spur Market Growth III-1

Exhibit 5: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in

the US (2019) III-2

Rapidly Ageing Population: A Major Driving Demand for Medical

Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market III-3

Exhibit 6: North American Elderly Population by Age Group

(1975-2050) III-3

Market Analytics III-4

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection &

Monitoring Products and Safety Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-4



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Medical Radiation Detection,

Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal Dosimeters,

Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface Contamination Monitors,

Area Process Monitors, Other Detection & Monitoring Products

and Safety Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-5



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Dosimeters, Environment

Radiation Monitors, Surface Contamination Monitors, Area

Process Monitors, Other Detection & Monitoring Products and

Safety Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-7



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Medical Radiation Detection,

Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-8



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9



CANADA III-10

High Focus on Improving Healthcare Augurs Well for Market Growth III-10

Exhibit 7: Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019 III-10

Market Analytics III-11

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection &

Monitoring Products and Safety Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-11



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection &

Monitoring Products and Safety Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-12



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Dosimeters, Environment

Radiation Monitors, Surface Contamination Monitors, Area

Process Monitors, Other Detection & Monitoring Products and

Safety Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-13



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-14



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-15



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-16



JAPAN III-17

A High Number of Geriatric Population and Rising Cancer Cases

to Drive Market Demand III-17

Exhibit 8: Japanese Population by Age Group (2015 & 2040):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Population for 0-14, 15-64 and

65 & Above Age Groups III-17

Market Analytics III-18

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection

& Monitoring Products and Safety Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-18



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection &

Monitoring Products and Safety Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-19



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Dosimeters, Environment

Radiation Monitors, Surface Contamination Monitors, Area

Process Monitors, Other Detection & Monitoring Products and

Safety Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-20



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-21



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-22



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-23



CHINA III-24

Overview of Chinese Healthcare Sector III-24

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Chinese Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety market III-24

Exhibit 9: Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands)

in China: 2018 III-25

Market Analytics III-26

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection &

Monitoring Products and Safety Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-26



Table 47: China Historic Review for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection

& Monitoring Products and Safety Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-27



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Dosimeters, Environment

Radiation Monitors, Surface Contamination Monitors, Area

Process Monitors, Other Detection & Monitoring Products and

Safety Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-28



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-29



Table 50: China Historic Review for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-30



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-31



EUROPE III-32

Cancer in Europe: Key Statistics III-32

Exhibit 10: Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer

Cases (in Thousands) by Site for 2018 III-32

Ageing Population to Drive Demand for Cell Harvesting Market III-33

Exhibit 11: European Population by Age Group (2016, 2030 &

2050): Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group for 0-14, 15-

64, and 65 & Above III-33

Market Analytics III-34

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 III-34



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-35



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-36



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection &

Monitoring Products and Safety Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-37



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection &

Monitoring Products and Safety Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-38



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Dosimeters, Environment

Radiation Monitors, Surface Contamination Monitors, Area

Process Monitors, Other Detection & Monitoring Products and

Safety Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-39



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-40



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-41



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42



FRANCE III-43

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection &

Monitoring Products and Safety Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-43



Table 62: France Historic Review for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection &

Monitoring Products and Safety Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-44



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Dosimeters, Environment

Radiation Monitors, Surface Contamination Monitors, Area

Process Monitors, Other Detection & Monitoring Products and

Safety Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-45



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-46



Table 65: France Historic Review for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-47



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-48



GERMANY III-49

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection &

Monitoring Products and Safety Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-49



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection &

Monitoring Products and Safety Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-50



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Dosimeters, Environment

Radiation Monitors, Surface Contamination Monitors, Area

Process Monitors, Other Detection & Monitoring Products and

Safety Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-51



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Hospitals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-52



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-53



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-54



ITALY III-55

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection &

Monitoring Products and Safety Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-55



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Personal

Dosimeters, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface

Contamination Monitors, Area Process Monitors, Other Detection &

Monitoring Products and Safety Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-56



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Radiation

Detection, Monitoring & Safety by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Dosimeters, Environment

Radiation Monitors, Surface Contamination Monitors, Area

Process Monitors, Other Detection & Monitoring Products and

Safety Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-57



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799085/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-radiation-detection-monitoring-and-safety-industry-301179638.html

SOURCE Reportlinker