Global Microcontrollers Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microcontrollers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$63.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.2%. 8 -bit, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$35.2 Billion by the year 2025, 8 -bit will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817919/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, 8 -bit will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation; Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; Microchip Technology, Inc.; NXP Semiconductors NV; Renesas Electronics Corporation; STMicroelectronics NV; TE Connectivity Ltd.; Texas Instruments, Inc.; ZiLOG, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817919/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Microcontrollers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Microcontrollers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Microcontrollers Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Microcontrollers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: 8 -bit (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: 8 -bit (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: 8 -bit (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: 16-bit (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: 16-bit (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: 16-bit (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: 32-bit (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: 32-bit (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: 32-bit (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Consumer Electronics (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Medical Devices (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Medical Devices (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Medical Devices (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Military & Defense (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Military & Defense (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Military & Defense (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Microcontrollers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Microcontrollers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Microcontrollers Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Microcontrollers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Microcontrollers Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Microcontrollers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Microcontrollers Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Microcontrollers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Microcontrollers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Microcontrollers Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Microcontrollers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Microcontrollers Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microcontrollers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Microcontrollers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Microcontrollers Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Microcontrollers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Microcontrollers Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Microcontrollers Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Microcontrollers in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Microcontrollers Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Microcontrollers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Microcontrollers Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Microcontrollers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Microcontrollers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Microcontrollers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 56: Microcontrollers Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Microcontrollers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Microcontrollers Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Microcontrollers Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Microcontrollers Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Microcontrollers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Microcontrollers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Microcontrollers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Microcontrollers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Microcontrollers Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Microcontrollers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Microcontrollers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Microcontrollers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Microcontrollers Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Microcontrollers in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Microcontrollers Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Microcontrollers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Microcontrollers Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microcontrollers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Microcontrollers Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Microcontrollers Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Microcontrollers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Microcontrollers Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Microcontrollers Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Microcontrollers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Microcontrollers Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Microcontrollers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Microcontrollers Market in Russia by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Microcontrollers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Microcontrollers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Microcontrollers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 98: Microcontrollers Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Microcontrollers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Microcontrollers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Microcontrollers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Microcontrollers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Microcontrollers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Microcontrollers Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Microcontrollers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Microcontrollers Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Microcontrollers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Microcontrollers Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Microcontrollers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Microcontrollers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Microcontrollers Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Microcontrollers Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Microcontrollers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Microcontrollers Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Microcontrollers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Microcontrollers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 126: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Microcontrollers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Microcontrollers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Microcontrollers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Microcontrollers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Microcontrollers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microcontrollers Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Microcontrollers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Microcontrollers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Microcontrollers Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Microcontrollers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Microcontrollers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Microcontrollers Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Microcontrollers Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Microcontrollers in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Microcontrollers Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Microcontrollers Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Microcontrollers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 146: Microcontrollers Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Microcontrollers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Microcontrollers Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Microcontrollers Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Microcontrollers Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Microcontrollers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Microcontrollers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Microcontrollers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Microcontrollers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Microcontrollers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Microcontrollers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Microcontrollers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Microcontrollers Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Microcontrollers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Microcontrollers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Microcontrollers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Microcontrollers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Microcontrollers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Microcontrollers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Microcontrollers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Microcontrollers Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Microcontrollers Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Microcontrollers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Microcontrollers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Microcontrollers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Microcontrollers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Microcontrollers Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microcontrollers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Microcontrollers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Microcontrollers Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Microcontrollers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 185: Microcontrollers Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Microcontrollers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Microcontrollers Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Microcontrollers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Microcontrollers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Microcontrollers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Microcontrollers Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Microcontrollers in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Microcontrollers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Microcontrollers Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Microcontrollers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Microcontrollers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 198: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Microcontrollers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Microcontrollers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Microcontrollers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Microcontrollers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Microcontrollers Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Microcontrollers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Microcontrollers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Microcontrollers Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Microcontrollers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Microcontrollers Market in Africa by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Microcontrollers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Microcontrollers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Microcontrollers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

STMICROELECTRONICS NV

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, INC.

ZILOG



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817919/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microcontrollers-industry-300937970.html

SOURCE Reportlinker