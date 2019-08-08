Global Microfinance Market 2019-2025 - Market is Projected to Grow by US$365.9 Million

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfinance - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microfinance market worldwide is projected to grow by US$365.9 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 14.3%

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Microfinance, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.

Poised to reach over US$602.9 Million by the year 2025, Microfinance will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12% growth momentum.

Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$20 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Microfinance will reach a market size of US$29.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$106.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

Amhara Credit & Savings Institution



Banco Do Brasil

Bandhan Financial Services Pvt.

Compartamos Banco, Sa

Fundacin Delamujer

Fundacin Wwb Colombia

Icici Bank

Wells Fargo & Company

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Microfinance Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Microfinance Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Microfinance Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m68mb2





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microfinance-market-2019-2025---market-is-projected-to-grow-by-us365-9-million-300898815.html

SOURCE Research and Markets