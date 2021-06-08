Global Microspheres Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microspheres Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microspheres market reached a value of US$ 4.6 Billion in 2020. Microspheres refer to solid sphere-shaped particles available in sizes ranging from 1 to 1000 m. They are usually made using glass, ceramic, fly ash, metal and polymers and have controlled opacity, particle size distribution, gravity and electrostatic charge. In the medical sector, microspheres are used for drug administration and embolization, along with testing and development of medical equipment. They are lightweight, have portability and high compression abilities owing to which, they are used in the production of elastics, plastics, steel, automobiles, beauty care and personal care products. They are also used for developing low thickness boring liquid and concrete slurry for oil and gas extraction activities. In addition, they find extensive applications across aviation, aerospace, defense and construction sectors.



The thriving pharmaceutical and medical industries, along with the growing need for advanced drug delivery systems, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, microspheres are gaining traction for bone tissue engineering and radioembolization to treat liver cancer, along with the development of biopharmaceuticals. In the oil and gas industry, they are used for torque control in drilling fluids and mud lubricity in drilling machines. There is also an increase in the demand for paints and powder coatings that utilize microspheres for their high strength, low viscosity, gloss control and radiation curable properties. Moreover, factors including growing spending capacity of consumers, increasing research and development (R&D) in life sciences and biotechnology and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases are also favoring the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global microspheres market to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M, AkzoNobel, Nouryon, Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Company, Chase Corporation, Trelleborg, Momentive Performance Materials, Potters Industries, Luminex Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Bangs Laboratories, Cospheric, Asia Pacific Microspheres, Mo-Sci Corporation, Sigmund Lindner, SIR-Spheres, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Microspheres Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Hollow

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Solid

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

7.1 Glass

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Ceramic

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Fly Ash

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Polymer

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Metal

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Construction Composites

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Medical Technology

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Life Science & Biotechnology

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Paints & Coatings

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Cosmetics & Personal Care

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Oil & Gas

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Automotive

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Aerospace

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Market Trends

8.9.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3M

14.3.2 AkzoNobel

14.3.3 Nouryon

14.3.4 Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Company

14.3.5 Chase Corporation

14.3.6 Trelleborg

14.3.7 Momentive Performance Materials

14.3.8 Potters Industries

14.3.9 Luminex Corporation

14.3.10 Merit Medical Systems

14.3.11 Bangs Laboratories

14.3.12 Cospheric

14.3.13 Asia Pacific Microspheres

14.3.14 Mo-Sci Corporation

14.3.15Sigmund Lindner

14.3.16 SIR-Spheres

