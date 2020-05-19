Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 2.68% to 2030

DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2020-2030" report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for Military Infrastructure and Logistics systems, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



The demand for infrastructure and logistics is expected to be driven by the need to build infrastructure to fortify the border areas in view of various regional and territorial conflicts as well as to contain the cross border crimes and infiltration of terrorists. The logistics modernization initiatives undertaken by several of world's armed forces are also expected to be one of the key drivers for the growth of the market.



The market for infrastructure construction is anticipated to be the biggest owing to the increase in the number of strategic overseas bases and the infrastructure modernization initiatives involving mammoth costs being undertaken by countries such as the US, Russia, China, and India. US already has the largest number of overseas bases across the world, and China has been planning to construct overseas bases to protect its maritime interests. India has been spending heavily on constructing roads, air bases and related infrastructure to safeguard its high altitude Northern and Eastern borders



In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2020-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world

Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of Military Infrastructure and Logistics segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants

Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand

Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2020-2030

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis

Scope

The global Military Infrastructure and Logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.68% over the forecast period.

The market consists of three categories: Infrastructure Construction, Facilities Management and Central Logistics. Europe will dominate the sector, followed by Asia Pacific and North America .

will dominate the sector, followed by and . The Infrastructure Construction segment is expected to be the leading segment with a share of 43.1%.

Key Topics Covered:



Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market - Overview

Market Dynamics

Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector

Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market

Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector

Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth

Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market - Segment Analysis

Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market - Regional Analysis

Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics - Regional Overview, 2020 & 2030

Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market - Trend Analysis

Top 10 Global Growth Opportunities Scores

Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market - Country Overview, 2020 & 2030

Leading Segments in Key Countries

Country Analysis - 12 leading countries

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2020-2030

Change in market share, 2020-2030

Segmental Share (%), 2020-2030

Country Share (%), 2020 & 2030

Major Suppliers

Segmental Analysis

Key Programs Analysis

Description of key programs

Delivery period, units and total expenditure

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Competitive analysis - 9 leading companies

Major Products and Services

Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit

Financial Deal and Contracts

Companies Mentioned



AECOM

Jacobs Engineering Group

Saudi Bin Laden Group

Morgan Sindall

Mace Group

Laing O'Rourke

Leidos

Solent Gateway

VolkerStevin Limited

