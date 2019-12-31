Global Military Power Solutions Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Power Solutions market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.7%. Portable, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.3 Billion by the year 2025, Portable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$168.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$138.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Portable will reach a market size of US$215.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advanced Conversion Technology Inc.; Arotech Corporation; Concorde® Battery Corporation; Denchi Power Ltd.; EaglePicher Technologies LLC; Energy Technologies Inc.; EnerSys, Inc.; Raytheon Company; Saft Groupe SA; SFC Energy AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Military Power Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Military Power Solutions Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Military Power Solutions Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Military Power Solutions Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Air (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Air (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Air (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Land (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Land (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Land (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Naval (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Naval (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Naval (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Portable (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Portable (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Portable (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Non-Portable (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Non-Portable (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Non-Portable (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Batteries (Source) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Batteries (Source) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Batteries (Source) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Generators (Source) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Generators (Source) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Generators (Source) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Fuel Cells (Source) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Fuel Cells (Source) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Fuel Cells (Source) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Solar Power (Source) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Solar Power (Source) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Solar Power (Source) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Energy Harvesters (Source) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Energy Harvesters (Source) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Energy Harvesters (Source) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Military Power Solutions Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 34: United States Military Power Solutions Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Military Power Solutions Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Military Power Solutions Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Military Power Solutions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Military Power Solutions Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Military Power Solutions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Military Power Solutions Market in the United States

by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Military Power Solutions Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Military Power Solutions Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Canadian Military Power Solutions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Military Power Solutions Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Canadian Military Power Solutions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Review by Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Military Power Solutions Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Military

Power Solutions in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Japanese Military Power Solutions Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Military Power Solutions Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for Military Power Solutions: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Military Power Solutions Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for Military Power Solutions: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Military Power Solutions Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Military Power Solutions in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Military Power Solutions Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Chinese Military Power Solutions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Military Power Solutions Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Military Power Solutions Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Military Power Solutions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Military Power Solutions Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Military Power Solutions Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Military Power Solutions Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 70: European Military Power Solutions Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: Military Power Solutions Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Military Power Solutions Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Military Power Solutions Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: Military Power Solutions Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Military Power Solutions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Military Power Solutions Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Military Power Solutions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 80: Military Power Solutions Market in Europe in US$

Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 82: Military Power Solutions Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: French Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 85: Military Power Solutions Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: French Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Military Power Solutions Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Military Power Solutions Market in France by Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: French Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Military Power Solutions Market Share Analysis

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 91: Military Power Solutions Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Military Power Solutions Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Military Power Solutions Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Military Power Solutions Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Military Power Solutions Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 99: German Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 100: Italian Demand for Military Power Solutions in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Military Power Solutions Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Italian Military Power Solutions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Military Power Solutions Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Military Power Solutions Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Italian Military Power Solutions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Military Power Solutions Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Military Power Solutions Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Military Power Solutions in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 110: United Kingdom Military Power Solutions Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Military Power Solutions Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Military Power Solutions:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Military Power Solutions Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Military Power Solutions:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Military Power Solutions Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Military Power Solutions Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Military Power Solutions Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 120: Spanish Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Spanish Military Power Solutions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Military Power Solutions Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Spanish Military Power Solutions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Spanish Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Review by Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Military Power Solutions Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Military Power Solutions Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Military Power Solutions Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Military Power Solutions Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Military Power Solutions Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Military Power Solutions Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Military Power Solutions Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Military Power Solutions Market in Russia by Source:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Russian Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Military Power Solutions Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 137: Military Power Solutions Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Military Power Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Military Power Solutions Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Military Power Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 143: Military Power Solutions Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Military Power Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 146: Military Power Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Military Power Solutions Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Military Power Solutions Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 151: Military Power Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Military Power Solutions Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Military Power Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific by

Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Military Power Solutions Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Military Power Solutions Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Military Power Solutions Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Military Power Solutions Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Military Power Solutions Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Military Power Solutions Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 165: Australian Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 166: Indian Military Power Solutions Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Military Power Solutions Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 168: Indian Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Indian Military Power Solutions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Military Power Solutions Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: Indian Military Power Solutions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Indian Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Review by Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Military Power Solutions Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Military Power Solutions Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Military Power Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Military Power Solutions Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Military Power Solutions Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Military Power Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Military Power Solutions Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Military Power Solutions Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Military Power Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 183: Military Power Solutions Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Military Power Solutions in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Power Solutions Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Military Power Solutions Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Military Power

Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Military Power Solutions Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Power Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Military Power

Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Military Power Solutions Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Power Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Military Power Solutions Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 194: Military Power Solutions Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Military Power Solutions Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Demand for Military Power Solutions

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Military Power Solutions Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Latin American Military Power Solutions Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 200: Military Power Solutions Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Military Power Solutions Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Latin American Military Power Solutions Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2018-2025

Table 203: Military Power Solutions Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Military Power Solutions Market by

Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Military Power Solutions Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 206: Military Power Solutions Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Military Power Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 209: Military Power Solutions Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Military Power Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 212: Military Power Solutions Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 214: Military Power Solutions Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 217: Military Power Solutions Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Military Power Solutions Market in Brazil by Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 223: Military Power Solutions Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Military Power Solutions Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 225: Military Power Solutions Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Military Power Solutions Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Military Power Solutions Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Military Power Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 231: Mexican Military Power Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Military Power Solutions

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 233: Military Power Solutions Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 234: Military Power Solutions Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Military Power Solutions

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 236: Military Power Solutions Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Military Power Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Military Power Solutions

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018

to 2025

Table 239: Military Power Solutions Market in Rest of Latin

America by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Military Power Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Military Power Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 242: Military Power Solutions Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Military Power Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Military Power Solutions Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 245: Military Power Solutions Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East Military Power Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Military Power Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: The Middle East Military Power Solutions Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 249: Military Power Solutions Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Military Power Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: The Middle East Military Power Solutions Historic

Market by Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 252: Military Power Solutions Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Military

Power Solutions in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: Iranian Military Power Solutions Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 255: Military Power Solutions Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Market for Military Power Solutions: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 257: Military Power Solutions Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Iranian Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Iranian Market for Military Power Solutions: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 260: Military Power Solutions Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2009-2017

Table 261: Iranian Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 262: Israeli Military Power Solutions Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 263: Military Power Solutions Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Military Power Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli Military Power Solutions Market Estimates



