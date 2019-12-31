31.12.2019 15:05:00

Global Military Power Solutions Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Power Solutions market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.7%. Portable, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.3 Billion by the year 2025, Portable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$168.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$138.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Portable will reach a market size of US$215.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advanced Conversion Technology Inc.; Arotech Corporation; Concorde® Battery Corporation; Denchi Power Ltd.; EaglePicher Technologies LLC; Energy Technologies Inc.; EnerSys, Inc.; Raytheon Company; Saft Groupe SA; SFC Energy AG



