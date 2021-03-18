+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
18.03.2021 22:30:00

Global Mining Automation Intelligence Report 2020: Summary, Industry Review, Profiles

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Magazine Intelligence Automation Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mining Magazine Intelligence Automation Report provides a comprehensive review of automation within the mining industry.

It collates interviews with industry leaders and profiles on mines at various stages of automation to help stakeholders understand the operators and suppliers at the leading edge of this technology.

The data for analysis has been aggregated through a global research effort, combined with qualitative interviews with operators and suppliers wherever possible.

Each profile considers 11 categories: mine type, commodity, location, ownership, equipment, automation overview, commencement date, automation drivers, automation investment, operational personnel and next steps/outlook.

The numbers were crunched according to both number of automated units on site as well as brand.

Key Topics Covered:

CREDITS

FOREWORD

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
i Discussion
ii Heat Maps

2 INDUSTRY REVIEW
i Commentary

3 PROFILES
i Precious Metals
ii Base Metals
iii Other Commodities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4z3evg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mining-automation-intelligence-report-2020-summary-industry-review-profiles-301250511.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Minus -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schließt nach 14.800-Punkte-Hoch stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Aufschlägen
An den US-Börsen verpuffte die Freude der Anleger über eine weiterhin extrem lockere Geldpolitik der Fed wieder. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer erklomm ein neues Rekordhoch. Die Handelsplätze in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag stärker.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen