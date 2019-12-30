|
30.12.2019 16:10:00
Global Mining Lubricants Industry
NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Mining Lubricants market worldwide is projected to grow by US$727.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Mineral Oil Lubricants, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Mineral Oil Lubricants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799137/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$20.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mineral Oil Lubricants will reach a market size of US$112.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$210.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bel-Ray Company LLC; BP PLC; Chevron Corporation; ExxonMobil Corporation; Fuchs Petrolub SE; Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.; Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. KG; LUKOIL Lubricants Company; PetroChina Co., Ltd.; Quaker Chemical Corporation; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; Schaeffer Manufacturing Company; Sinopec Corp.; Total SA; Whitmore
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799137/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mining Lubricants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mining Lubricants Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mining Lubricants Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Mining Lubricants Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Mineral Oil Lubricants (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Mineral Oil Lubricants (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Mineral Oil Lubricants (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Synthetic Lubricants (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Synthetic Lubricants (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Synthetic Lubricants (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Coal Mining (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Coal Mining (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Coal Mining (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Iron Ore Mining (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Iron Ore Mining (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Iron Ore Mining (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Bauxite Mining (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Bauxite Mining (End-Use Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Bauxite Mining (End-Use Industry) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mining Lubricants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Mining Lubricants Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Mining Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Mining Lubricants Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Mining Lubricants Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Mining Lubricants Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Mining Lubricants Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Mining Lubricants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Mining Lubricants Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Mining Lubricants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: Mining Lubricants Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mining
Lubricants in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Mining Lubricants Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 39: Mining Lubricants Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Mining Lubricants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Mining Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Mining Lubricants Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Mining Lubricants in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Mining Lubricants Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mining Lubricants Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Mining Lubricants Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Mining Lubricants Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Mining Lubricants Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Mining Lubricants Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Mining Lubricants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 53: Mining Lubricants Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Mining Lubricants Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Mining Lubricants Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Mining Lubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Mining Lubricants Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Mining Lubricants Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Mining Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Mining Lubricants Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Mining Lubricants Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 66: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Mining Lubricants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Mining Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Mining Lubricants Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Mining Lubricants in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Mining Lubricants Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Mining Lubricants: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Mining Lubricants Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Mining Lubricants Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mining Lubricants in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Mining Lubricants Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 78: Mining Lubricants Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Mining Lubricants Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mining Lubricants Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Mining Lubricants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Mining Lubricants Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Mining Lubricants Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Mining Lubricants Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Mining Lubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Mining Lubricants Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Mining Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Mining Lubricants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 95: Mining Lubricants Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Mining Lubricants Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Mining Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Mining Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Mining Lubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Mining Lubricants Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Mining Lubricants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Mining Lubricants Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Mining Lubricants Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 111: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Mining Lubricants Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Mining Lubricants Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Mining Lubricants Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Mining Lubricants Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Mining Lubricants Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Mining Lubricants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Mining Lubricants Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Mining Lubricants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 123: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mining Lubricants:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Mining Lubricants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Mining Lubricants in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018
to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mining Lubricants Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 129: Mining Lubricants Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Mining Lubricants Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Mining Lubricants Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Mining Lubricants Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Mining Lubricants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Mining Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Mining Lubricants Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Mining Lubricants in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Mining Lubricants Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Mining Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Mining Lubricants Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Mining Lubricants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 143: Mining Lubricants Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Mining Lubricants Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Mining Lubricants Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Mining Lubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Mining Lubricants Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Mining Lubricants Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Mining Lubricants Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Mining Lubricants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Mining Lubricants Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Mining Lubricants Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Mining Lubricants Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Mining Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Mining Lubricants Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Mining Lubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Mining Lubricants Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Mining Lubricants Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Mining Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Mining Lubricants Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Mining Lubricants Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Mining Lubricants Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Mining Lubricants Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Mining Lubricants Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Mining Lubricants Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Mining Lubricants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 173: Mining Lubricants Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mining
Lubricants in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Mining Lubricants Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 177: Mining Lubricants Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: Mining Lubricants Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Mining Lubricants Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 182: Mining Lubricants Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Mining Lubricants Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Mining Lubricants Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Mining Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Mining Lubricants Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Mining Lubricants in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Mining Lubricants Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Mining Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Mining Lubricants Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Mining Lubricants Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Mining Lubricants Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Mining Lubricants Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 195: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Mining Lubricants Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Mining Lubricants Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Mining Lubricants Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Mining Lubricants Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Mining Lubricants Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 201: Mining Lubricants Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Mining Lubricants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Mining Lubricants Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Mining Lubricants Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Mining Lubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Mining Lubricants Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BP PLC
BEL-RAY COMPANY
CHEVRON CORPORATION
EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
IDEMITSU KOSAN
KLÜBER LUBRICATION MÜNCHEN SE & CO. KG
LUKOIL LUBRICANTS COMPANY
PETROCHINA
QUAKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
SCHAEFFER MANUFACTURING COMPANY
SINOPEC CORPORATION
TOTAL SA
WHITMORE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799137/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mining-lubricants-industry-300979711.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen in Rot -- ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX verabschiedet sich leichter aus 2019 -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend fester
An der Wall Street werden am Montag Abgaben verzeichnet. Der heimische Markt wies am Montag rote Vorzeichen aus. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer beendete den letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Start in die Woche mehrheitlich aufwärts.