15.04.2021 09:00:00
Global Mobile Apps Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025
NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The mobile apps market is poised to grow by $ 653.91 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.
The report on the mobile apps market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing penetration of smartphones, increasing focus on AR apps, and the growing m-commerce industry.
The mobile apps market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of mobile apps for IoT devices, adoption of chatbots in mobile apps, development of hybrid mobile apps as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile apps market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The mobile apps market covers the following areas:
Mobile Apps Market Sizing
Mobile Apps Market Forecast
Mobile Apps Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Netflix Inc.
- Spotify Technology SA
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- Xiaomi Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Market Segmentation by Revenue Model
- Market segments
- Comparison by Revenue Model
- Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Revenue Model
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Netflix Inc.
- Spotify Technology SA
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
