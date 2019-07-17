17.07.2019 01:49:00

Global Mobile Infrastructure - 5G Activity Escalates Around the World

Information at a regional level is also provided for the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. The report includes analyses, statistics, forecasts and trends. It provides a comprehensive insight into the progress of mobile and examines some the issues and opportunities

Subjects covered include:
·          The future of the mobile industry;
·          Worldwide and regional mobile subscriber statistics;
·          Worldwide mobile ARPU and revenue;
·          Overview of worldwide call charges;
·          Mobile prepaid sector;
·          MVNO market;
·          Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC);
·          Mobile infrastructure;
·          Termination rates, Roaming, Mobile Number Portability (MNP);
·          Mobile spectrum developments;
·          Regional overview.
 

