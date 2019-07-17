|
17.07.2019 01:49:00
Global Mobile Infrastructure - 5G Activity Escalates Around the World
NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This annual report offers a wealth of information on the worldwide development of the mobile sector.
Information at a regional level is also provided for the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. The report includes analyses, statistics, forecasts and trends. It provides a comprehensive insight into the progress of mobile and examines some the issues and opportunities
Subjects covered include:
· The future of the mobile industry;
· Worldwide and regional mobile subscriber statistics;
· Worldwide mobile ARPU and revenue;
· Overview of worldwide call charges;
· Mobile prepaid sector;
· MVNO market;
· Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC);
· Mobile infrastructure;
· Termination rates, Roaming, Mobile Number Portability (MNP);
· Mobile spectrum developments;
· Regional overview.
