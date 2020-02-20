|
20.02.2020 12:15:00
Global Mobile Logistics Robot Market Analysis, 2019-2026: Growth Drivers, Emerging Product Trends, Market Opportunities, Restraints and Challenges
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Logistics Robot Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Robot Type, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mobile logistics robot market is expected to reach $16.47 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 26.2%.
In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global mobile logistics robot market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mobile logistics robot market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Application, End User, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
- Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
- Humanoid Robots
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Pick & Place
- Transportation
- Packaging & Packing
- Palletizing & Depalletizing
Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
- Factory & Warehouse
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Robot Type, Application and End User over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global mobile logistics robot market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players (extra companies can be added upon request):
- Aethon Inc.
- Amazon Robotics
- Asic Robotics AG
- Clearpath
- Fanuc Corp.
- Fetch Robotics Inc.
- GreyOrange
- Kuka AG
- Mobile Industrial Robots
- Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)
- Rethink Robotics Inc.
- Savioke
- Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qr64q1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-logistics-robot-market-analysis-2019-2026-growth-drivers-emerging-product-trends-market-opportunities-restraints-and-challenges-301008302.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Donnerstag um seinen Vortagesschluss. Am deutschen Markt halten sich die Anleger zurück. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.