09.03.2020 16:15:00
Global Mobile Messaging Apps Industry
NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Mobile Messaging Apps market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.1 Number of Users in Billion (Cumulative), driven by a compounded growth of 7.7%. Mobile Messaging Apps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.7 Number of Users in Billion (Cumulative) by the year 2025, Mobile Messaging Apps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 37.4 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) to the regionâ€™s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 32.2 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile Messaging Apps will reach a market size of 146.6 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) by the close of the analysis period. As the worldâ€™s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 301 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Alibaba Group
- Apple Inc.
- BlackBerry Limited
- Facebook Inc.
- WhatsApp Inc.
- Google Inc.
- Hike Ltd.
- Kakao Corp.
- Kik Interactive Inc.
- LINE Corporation
- Skype Technologies
- Snap Inc.
- Tango
- Telegram Messenger LLP
- Tencent Holdings
- Viber Media S.Ã r.l
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Increased Inclination towards ?Social Connectedness? Builds
Momentum for Messaging Apps
Growing Penetration of Smartphones Turbo Charges Market Growth
Messaging Apps Benefit from Growing Tablet Sales
Positive Trend in Mobile Internet Usage Patterns Elevates
Market Prospects
Factors Catalyzing Messaging Apps to Go ?Mobile?
Tremendous Improvement in the Speed of Mobile Internet
Superior Hardware and Processor
Optimization of Social Networks through Mobiles
Increasing Base of Active Users Drive Opportunities for the
Mobile Messaging Apps Market
Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for
Mobile Messaging Apps
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Messaging Apps Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Messaging Apps Emerge as Next Logical Extension of Social
Networking
Messaging Apps to Surpass SMS as Primary Messaging Medium
Ephemeral Apps Seek Market Prominence
Cloud-based Messaging Apps Exhibit Potential Opportunities
Security Emerges as Main Focus Area in Mobile Messaging
Market Sees Growing Demand for Apps with Advanced Security
Features
Messaging Apps Gain Precedence in Enterprise Environments
Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Instigate a Strong
Business Case for Messaging Apps
Mainstream Image of Enterprise Mobility Extends Opportunities
for Messaging Apps
Increased Reliance on BYOD Props Up Demand for Messaging Apps
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend amongEnterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Messaging Apps for Wearables: The New Fad
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Messaging Apps Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Mobile Messaging Apps Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates
and Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative):
2018 to 2025
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2018 to
2025
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Mobile Messaging Apps: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Number of Users in Thousand
(Cumulative) for the Period 2018-2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Mobile Messaging Apps Market Growth Prospects
in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period
2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Mobile Messaging Apps Market Demand Scenario
in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: European Mobile Messaging Apps Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the
Period 2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in Thousand
(Cumulative) for the Period 2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Mobile Messaging Apps Market Growth Prospects
in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period
2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Messaging Apps:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Number of Users in
Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2018-2025
SPAIN
Table 13: Spanish Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2018 to
2025
RUSSIA
Table 14: Russian Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and
Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2018
to 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 15: Rest of Europe Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative):
2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 16: Asia-Pacific Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Asia-Pacific Mobile Messaging Apps Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 18: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in
Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2018-2025
INDIA
Table 19: Indian Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2018 to
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 20: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in
Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Messaging
Apps: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Number of Users
in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2018-2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 22: Latin American Mobile Messaging Apps Market Trends by
Region/Country in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative):
2018-2025
Table 23: Latin American Mobile Messaging Apps Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 24: Argentinean Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative):
2018-2025
BRAZIL
Table 25: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the
Period 2018-2025
MEXICO
Table 26: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in Thousand
(Cumulative) for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 27: Rest of Latin America Mobile Messaging Apps Market
Estimates and Projections in Number of Users in Thousand
(Cumulative): 2018 to 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 28: The Middle East Mobile Messaging Apps Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand
(Cumulative) by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: The Middle East Mobile Messaging Apps Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
IRAN
Table 30: Iranian Market for Mobile Messaging Apps: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Number of Users in Thousand
(Cumulative) for the Period 2018-2025
ISRAEL
Table 31: Israeli Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative):
2018-2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 32: Saudi Arabian Mobile Messaging Apps Market Growth
Prospects in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the
Period 2018-2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 33: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of
Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 34: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in
Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2018-2025
AFRICA
Table 35: African Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and
Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2018
to 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 119
