Global Mobile Messaging Apps Industry

Mobile Messaging Apps market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.1 Number of Users in Billion (Cumulative), driven by a compounded growth of 7.7%. Mobile Messaging Apps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.7 Number of Users in Billion (Cumulative) by the year 2025, Mobile Messaging Apps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 37.4 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) to the regionâ€™s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 32.2 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile Messaging Apps will reach a market size of 146.6 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) by the close of the analysis period. As the worldâ€™s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 301 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alibaba Group

Apple Inc.

BlackBerry Limited

Facebook Inc.

WhatsApp Inc.

Google Inc.

Hike Ltd.

Kakao Corp.

Kik Interactive Inc.

LINE Corporation

Skype Technologies

Snap Inc.

Tango

Telegram Messenger LLP

Tencent Holdings

Holdings Viber Media S.Ã r.l









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Increased Inclination towards ?Social Connectedness? Builds

Momentum for Messaging Apps

Growing Penetration of Smartphones Turbo Charges Market Growth

Messaging Apps Benefit from Growing Tablet Sales

Positive Trend in Mobile Internet Usage Patterns Elevates

Market Prospects

Factors Catalyzing Messaging Apps to Go ?Mobile?

Tremendous Improvement in the Speed of Mobile Internet

Superior Hardware and Processor

Optimization of Social Networks through Mobiles

Increasing Base of Active Users Drive Opportunities for the

Mobile Messaging Apps Market

Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for

Mobile Messaging Apps

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Messaging Apps Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Messaging Apps Emerge as Next Logical Extension of Social

Networking

Messaging Apps to Surpass SMS as Primary Messaging Medium

Ephemeral Apps Seek Market Prominence

Cloud-based Messaging Apps Exhibit Potential Opportunities

Security Emerges as Main Focus Area in Mobile Messaging

Market Sees Growing Demand for Apps with Advanced Security

Features

Messaging Apps Gain Precedence in Enterprise Environments

Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Instigate a Strong

Business Case for Messaging Apps

Mainstream Image of Enterprise Mobility Extends Opportunities

for Messaging Apps

Increased Reliance on BYOD Props Up Demand for Messaging Apps

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend amongEnterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Messaging Apps for Wearables: The New Fad





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 119

