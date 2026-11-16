Global Mofy Metaverse Aktie

Global Mofy Metaverse ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D2X5 / ISIN: KYG3937M1069

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.11.2026 19:58:26

Global Mofy AI Stock Surges 125% On Indirect Investment In Anthropic

(RTTNews) - Global Mofy AI Limited (GMM) shares are up 124.80 percent, gaining $1.27 to $2.2930 on Monday, after the company announced that it indirectly invested in artificial intelligence company Anthropic through an investment fund in September 2026.

The investment advances Global Mofy's AI strategy, complementing its stake in Moonshot AI, AWS collaboration, and Gauss AI Lab projects. It aims to leverage AI for enterprise applications and digital content. Anthropic has filed for a proposed Nasdaq listing, with details pending regulatory review.

GMM is currently trading at $2.2930, up from the previous close of $1.02 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $2.05 and $4.81 during the session, with volume of approximately 98.11 million shares, compared with an average volume of 62,135. Its 52-week range is $0.8290 to $92.50.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Global Mofy Metaverse Limited Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Global Mofy Metaverse Limited Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
14.11.26 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.11.26 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fallen letztlich zurück -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel ebenso zurück. An der Wall Street geht es zum Wochenstart nach unten. Zum Wochenbeginn ging es an den Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen