Global Mofy Metaverse Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2X5 / ISIN: KYG3937M1069
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16.11.2026 19:58:26
Global Mofy AI Stock Surges 125% On Indirect Investment In Anthropic
(RTTNews) - Global Mofy AI Limited (GMM) shares are up 124.80 percent, gaining $1.27 to $2.2930 on Monday, after the company announced that it indirectly invested in artificial intelligence company Anthropic through an investment fund in September 2026.
The investment advances Global Mofy's AI strategy, complementing its stake in Moonshot AI, AWS collaboration, and Gauss AI Lab projects. It aims to leverage AI for enterprise applications and digital content. Anthropic has filed for a proposed Nasdaq listing, with details pending regulatory review.
GMM is currently trading at $2.2930, up from the previous close of $1.02 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $2.05 and $4.81 during the session, with volume of approximately 98.11 million shares, compared with an average volume of 62,135. Its 52-week range is $0.8290 to $92.50.
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