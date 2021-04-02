Global MRSA Testing Market- 3M Co., Abacus Diagnostica Oy, Abbott Laboratories, among others to contribute to the market growth|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and F...

|
02.04.2021 03:00:00
Global MRSA Testing Market- 3M Co., Abacus Diagnostica Oy, Abbott Laboratories, among others to contribute to the market growth|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities
NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The MRSA testing market is poised to grow by $ 518.33 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.
The report on the MRSA testing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence of Staphylococcal infections.
The MRSA testing market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for automation and system integration as one of the prime reasons driving the mrsa testing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The MRSA testing market covers the following areas:
MRSA Testing Market Sizing
MRSA Testing Market Forecast
MRSA Testing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Abacus Diagnostica Oy
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hain Lifescience GmbH
- Luminex Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- POC
- Immunodiagnostics
- Molecular diagnostics
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Abacus Diagnostica Oy
- Abbott Laboratories
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hain Lifescience GmbH
- Luminex Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
