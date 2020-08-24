Global Music Streaming Subscription Market Analysis 2020-2024: Escalating Smart Speaker Demand and Surging 5G Services Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Music Streaming Subscription Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global music streaming subscription, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides an analysis of the music streaming subscription market by value, by volume, by type & by region. The report further provides a detailed regional analysis of the music streaming subscription market by value.

Moreover, the report also evaluates the major opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global music streaming subscription has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current & future trends.

The major players dominating the music streaming subscription market are Amazon.Com, Inc., Apple Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited and Spotify Technology SA. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

The global music streaming subscription market has observed progressive growth in the past few years and it is anticipated that during the forecasted period (2020-2024) the market would further grow at an escalating growth rate. The global music streaming subscription market growth is predicted to be supported by numerous growth drivers such as rising urbanization, surging disposable income, growing smartphone penetration, increasing number of internet users, rising youth population and many other factors.

Conversely, the growth of global music streaming subscription market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are interruptions, delays or discontinuations in service and difficulty in obtaining rights to stream content globally. Moreover, there are some trends that would support the market during the forecasted period are, escalating smart speaker demand and surging 5G services.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Streaming: An Overview

2.2 Music Streaming: An Overview

2.3 Timeline of Music Streaming

2.4 Music Streaming Subscription Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Music Streaming Subscription Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Music Streaming Subscription Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Music Streaming Subscription Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Music Streaming Subscription Market by Type (Paid and Other)

3.1.4 Global Music Streaming Subscription Market by Region (North America, Asia, Europe and ROW)

3.2 Global Music Streaming Subscription Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Paid Music Streaming Subscription Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Other Music Streaming Subscription Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Music Streaming Subscription Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Music Streaming Subscription Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Music Streaming Subscription Market: An Analysis

4.4 ROW Music Streaming Subscription Market: An Analysis

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of Covid-19

5.2 Response of Industry Owing to COVID-19

5.3 Regional Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Variation in Organic Traffic due to COVID-19 (2020)

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Surging Disposable Income

6.1.3 Growing Smartphone Penetration

6.1.4 Increasing Number of Internet Users

6.1.5 Rising Youth Population

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Interruptions, Delays or Discontinuations in Service

6.2.2 Difficulty in Obtaining Rights to Stream Content Globally

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Escalating Smart Speaker Demand

6.3.2 Surging 5G Services

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Music Streaming Subscription Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Music Streaming Subscription Market Players' by Research & Development Expenditure

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Spotify Technology SA

8.2 Apple Inc.

8.3 Tencent Holdings Limited

8.4 Amazon.Com, Inc.

