Global Music Synthesizers Market | 48% Growth to emerge from North America During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the music synthesizers market and it is poised to grow by USD 62.90 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Distribution Channel, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the distribution channel, the market saw maximum growth in the retail stores segment in 2020.

Based on the distribution channel, the market saw maximum growth in the retail stores segment in 2020.

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered music synthesizers is the major trend in the market.

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered music synthesizers is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Allen & Heath Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Arturia Tous droits réservés, Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Elektron Music Machines Mav AB, Focusrite Plc, KORG Inc., Moog Music Inc., Roland Corp., and Yamaha Corp. are the top players in the market.

Allen & Heath Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Arturia Tous droits réservés, Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Elektron Music Machines Mav AB, Focusrite Plc, KORG Inc., Moog Music Inc., Roland Corp., and Yamaha Corp. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the rising demand for paraphonic synthesizers. However, the increasing demand for substitute products might challenge growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allen & Heath Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Arturia Tous droits réservés, Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Elektron Music Machines Mav AB, Focusrite Plc, KORG Inc., Moog Music Inc., Roland Corp., and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in demand for paraphonic synthesizers will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing demand for substitute products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this music synthesizers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Music Synthesizers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Music Synthesizers Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Retail Stores



Online

Type

Digital Synthesizers



Analog Synthesizers

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Music Synthesizers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The music synthesizers market report covers the following areas:

Music Synthesizers Market Size

Music Synthesizers Market Trends

Music Synthesizers Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered music synthesizers as one of the prime reasons driving the Music Synthesizers Market growth during the next few years.

Music Synthesizers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist music synthesizers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the music synthesizers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the music synthesizers market across North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America

, APAC, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of music synthesizers market vendors

