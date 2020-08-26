Global Nanomaterials in Batteries and Supercapacitors Market Analysis 2020: 140+ In-depth Company Profiles including Amprius, Inc., BAK Power Battery, BeDimensional, Bodi Energy and Nexeon

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanomaterials in Batteries and Supercapacitors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With global energy demands ever-increasing, allied to efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuel and eliminate air pollutions, it is now essential to provide efficient, cost-effective, and environmental friendly energy storage devices. The growing market for smart grit networks, electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) is also driving the market for improving the energy density of rechargeable batteries.

Rechargeable battery technologies (such as Li-ion, Li-S, Na-ion, Li-O2 batteries) and supercapacitors are among the most promising power storage and supply systems in terms of their widespread applicability, and tremendous potential owing to their high energy and power densities. LIBs are currently the dominant mobile power sources for portable electronic devices used in cell phones and laptops.

Although great advances have been made, each type of battery still suffers from problems that seriously hinder the practical applications for example in commercial EVs and PHEVs. The performance of these devices is inherently tied to the properties of materials used to build them. Nanotechnology and nanomaterials will play an important role in all aspects of the energy sector:

Lithium-ion batteries have shown great promise in portable electronics and electric vehicles due to their long lifespan and high safety. However, hurdles relating to the sluggish dynamics and poor cycling stability restrict the practical application. Nanostructured materials, due to their significantly decreased particles size, are thought to effectively address these issues.



Advantages of nanomaterials include:

Nanoscale shortens lithium-ion diffusion length.

New reactions at nanoscale are not possible with bulk materials.

Nanoscale combining with electronic conductive coating improves electronic transport.

Decreased mechanical stresses due to volume change lead to increased cyclability and lifetime.

Nanoscale enhances the electrode capability of Li storage.

Ordered mesoporous structure favours both Li storage and fast electrode kinetic.

Nano-structure enhances cycle stability.

Nanomaterials are also finding application in Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries, sodium-ion batteries, lithium-air batteries, magnesium batteries and paper, flexible and stretchable batteries. Nanomaterials, especially carbon nanomaterials and silicon nanowires, have been widely investigated as effective electrodes in supercapacitors due to their high specific surface area, excellent electrical and mechanical properties.

This report covers:



Battery and supercapacitor market megatrends and market drivers.

Types of nanomaterials utilized in batteries and supercapacitors.

Global market for in tons and revenues, historical and forecast to 2030, by nanomaterials types

Markets for nanomaterials in batteries and supercapacitors including electric vehicles, UAVs, medical wearables, consumer wearables and electronics.

Over 140 in-depth company profiles. Companies profiled include Amprius, Inc., BAK Power Battery, BeDimensional, Bodi Energy, Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd., Graphenenano, HE3DA sro, Nexeon, Sila Nanotechnologies and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market drivers

1.2 Main global battery and supercapacitor players

1.3 Flexible and stretchable batteries

1.4 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors

1.5 Global market for in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

1.6 Battery market megatrends

1.6.1 Electrification of transport

1.6.2 Reducing dependence on lithium and other materials (e.g: cobalt)

1.6.3 New advanced battery materials

1.6.4 Development of next-generation flexible electronics

1.6.5 Reduced battery costs

1.6.6 Increasing demand for green energy



2 Nanomaterials in Batteries

2.1 Nanomaterials in Li-ion batteries

2.1.1 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries

2.2 Nanomaterials in Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries

2.3 Nanomaterials in Sodium-ion batteries

2.4 Nanomaterials in Lithium-air batteries

2.5 Nanomaterials in Magnesium batteries

2.6 Graphene

2.7 Carbon nanotubes

2.8 Fullerenes

2.9 Quantum dots

2.10 Graphene Quantum Dots

2.11 Silicon nanowires

2.12 Carbon nanofibers (CNFs)



3 Nanomaterials in Supercapacitors

3.1 Market drivers and trends

3.2 Graphene

3.2.1 Market overview

3.2.2 Applications

3.2.3 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

3.2.4 Product developers

3.3 Carbon nanotubes

3.3.1 Market overview

3.3.2 Applications

3.3.3 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

3.3.4 Product developers

3.4 Nanodiamonds

3.4.1 Market overview

3.4.2 Applications

3.4.3 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030



4 Company Profiles

Ashai Kasei

DKS Co. Ltd

MEIJO

Nawa

Ray-Techniques Ltd

Skeleton Technologies

US Forest Service

ZapGo Ltd

