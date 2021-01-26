Global Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Mergers and Acquisitions Deals, Q2 2020 - Identify Top Buyers in the Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Mergers and Acquisitions Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Mergers and Acquisitions Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions), in the equipment and services oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed comparative quarter-on-quarter data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies.



Scope

Analyze market trends for the equipment and services oil and gas industry in the global arena

Review of deal trends in the market

Analysis of M&As in the equipment and services oil and gas industry

Information on the top deals that took place in the industry

Geographies covered include - North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South & Central America , and Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Buy

Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry

Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring in the market

Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry

Identify top buyers in the oil and gas equipment and services industry

Sector Highlights

Mergers and Acquisitions - North America

Mergers and Acquisitions - Europe

Mergers and Acquisitions - Asia

Mergers and Acquisitions - Oceania

Mergers and Acquisitions - Middle East

Mergers and Acquisitions - Africa

Mergers and Acquisitions - South America

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhw7r6

