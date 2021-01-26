|
26.01.2021 20:45:00
Global Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Mergers and Acquisitions Deals, Q2 2020 - Identify Top Buyers in the Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Industry
DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Mergers and Acquisitions Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Mergers and Acquisitions Quarterly Deals Review - Q2 2020" report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions), in the equipment and services oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed comparative quarter-on-quarter data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies.
Scope
- Analyze market trends for the equipment and services oil and gas industry in the global arena
- Review of deal trends in the market
- Analysis of M&As in the equipment and services oil and gas industry
- Information on the top deals that took place in the industry
- Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa
Reasons to Buy
- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner
- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry
- Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring in the market
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry
- Identify top buyers in the oil and gas equipment and services industry
Sector Highlights
- Mergers and Acquisitions - North America
- Mergers and Acquisitions - Europe
- Mergers and Acquisitions - Asia
- Mergers and Acquisitions - Oceania
- Mergers and Acquisitions - Middle East
- Mergers and Acquisitions - Africa
- Mergers and Acquisitions - South America
- Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhw7r6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oil-and-gas-equipment-and-services-mergers-and-acquisitions-deals-q2-2020---identify-top-buyers-in-the-oil-and-gas-equipment-and-services-industry-301215052.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen stabil -- ATX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX schließt weit im Plus -- Asiens Indizes geben letztlich kräftig nach
An der Wall Street werden nur leichte Gewinne verbucht. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Dienstag mit freundlicher Tendenz. An der deutschen Börse ging es kräftig nach oben. Am zweiten Handelstag der Woche gerieten die asiatischen Indizes unter Druck.