Global Online Gambling Market 2020-2024 - Analysis of Prominent Vendors Including bet365 Group, Betsson and Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

DUBLIN, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Gambling Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global online gambling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of the freemium model. In addition, the introduction of bitcoin gambling is anticipated to boost the growth of the global online gambling market from 2020-2024.

The global online gambling market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:



Type:

Lottery

Betting

Casino

Device:

Desktop

Mobile

Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key Trends for the global online gambling market 2020-2024 growth



This study identifies introduction of bitcoin gambling as the prime reasons driving the global online gambling market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global online gambling market 2020-2024



The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global online gambling market, including some vendors such as 888 Holdings Plc, bet365 Group, Betsson Ab, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., GVC Holdings Plc, INTRALOT SA, MGM Resorts International and William Hill Plc .



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Lottery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Betting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Casino - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device placement

Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Device

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



888 Holdings Plc

bet365 Group

Betsson Ab

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

GVC Holdings Plc

INTRALOT SA

MGM Resorts International

William Hill Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdov46

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-gambling-market-2020-2024---analysis-of-prominent-vendors-including-bet365-group-betsson-and-camelot-uk-lotteries-ltd-301031050.html

SOURCE Research and Markets