28.03.2020 00:15:00
Global Online Gambling Market 2020-2024 - Analysis of Prominent Vendors Including bet365 Group, Betsson and Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
DUBLIN, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Gambling Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global online gambling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of the freemium model. In addition, the introduction of bitcoin gambling is anticipated to boost the growth of the global online gambling market from 2020-2024.
The global online gambling market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:
Type:
- Lottery
- Betting
- Casino
Device:
- Desktop
- Mobile
Geographic Segmentation:
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Key Trends for the global online gambling market 2020-2024 growth
This study identifies introduction of bitcoin gambling as the prime reasons driving the global online gambling market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global online gambling market 2020-2024
The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global online gambling market, including some vendors such as 888 Holdings Plc, bet365 Group, Betsson Ab, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., GVC Holdings Plc, INTRALOT SA, MGM Resorts International and William Hill Plc .
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Lottery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Betting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Casino - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Device
- Market segments
- Comparison by Device placement
- Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Device
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- 888 Holdings Plc
- bet365 Group
- Betsson Ab
- Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
- Flutter Entertainment Plc
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
- GVC Holdings Plc
- INTRALOT SA
- MGM Resorts International
- William Hill Plc
