Global Operational Analytics Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Operational Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.1%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.7 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$581.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$727.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alteryx, Inc.; Bentley Systems, Inc.; Cloudera, Inc.; ContinuitySoftware; Evolven Software ; GAVS Technologies N.A., Inc; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; SAS Institute, Inc.; Splunk, Inc.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Operational Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Operational Analytics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Operational Analytics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Software (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Software (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Telecommunication (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Telecommunication (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Manufacturing (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Manufacturing (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Government & Defense (Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Government & Defense (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: IT (Business Function) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: IT (Business Function) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Marketing (Business Function) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Marketing (Business Function) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Sales (Business Function) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Sales (Business Function) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Finance (Business Function) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Finance (Business Function) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: HR (Business Function) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: HR (Business Function) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Business Functions (Business Function) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Other Business Functions (Business Function) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Operational Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 33: United States Operational Analytics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: United States Operational Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: United States Operational Analytics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Operational Analytics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: United States Operational Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 39: Canadian Operational Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Operational Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 41: Canadian Operational Analytics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Canadian Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Operational Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Operational Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Function for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 45: Japanese Market for Operational Analytics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Japanese Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Operational Analytics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Operational Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Market for Operational Analytics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business

Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Japanese Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 51: Chinese Operational Analytics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: Chinese Operational Analytics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 53: Chinese Demand for Operational Analytics in US$

Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Chinese Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Chinese Operational Analytics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Business Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Chinese Operational Analytics Market by Business

Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Operational Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 57: European Operational Analytics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 58: European Operational Analytics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: European Operational Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 60: European Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Operational Analytics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 62: European Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: European Operational Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018-2025

Table 64: European Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 65: Operational Analytics Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 66: French Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Operational Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

Table 69: Operational Analytics Market in France by Business

Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 70: French Operational Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 71: Operational Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 72: German Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Operational Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Operational Analytics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Operational Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business Function

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: German Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 77: Italian Operational Analytics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 78: Italian Operational Analytics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Operational Analytics in US$

Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Italian Operational Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Italian Operational Analytics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Business Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Italian Operational Analytics Market by Business

Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 83: United Kingdom Market for Operational Analytics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: United Kingdom Operational Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Operational Analytics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Operational Analytics Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: United Kingdom Market for Operational Analytics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Business Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Operational Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 90: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018-2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Operational Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 95: Operational Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Operational Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

Table 99: Operational Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Business Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Operational Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Business Function: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 101: Rest of World Operational Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 102: Operational Analytics Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 103: Rest of World Operational Analytics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 104: Rest of World Operational Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: Rest of World Operational Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 106: Operational Analytics Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Function for

2019 and 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALTERYX, INC.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

CLOUDERA

CONTINUITYSOFTWARE

EVOLVEN SOFTWARE

GAVS TECHNOLOGIES N.A.

HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE

IBM CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAP SE

SAS INSTITUTE

SPLUNK



V. CURATED RESEARCH

