Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)

DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opioid Induced Constipation Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 4.5% during the forecast period.



The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is an increasing number of geriatric patients as these patients use the opioid analgesics such as morphine, hydromorphone, codeine, etc. as a prescription for chronic non-cancer pain which has severe adverse effects on the digestive system resulting in huge demand for OIC drugs.



For instance, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information report published in November 2019, the prevalence of distention, bloating and other GI symptoms of OIC associated with the opioid analgesic medication among non-cancer patients ranges from over 40% to 60% globally every year. Thus, the rising volume of patient pool with opioid users demands efficient medication for the OIC ailments which is likely to fuel the market over the forecast period.



However, lack of awareness about OIC among the patients considering it as a syndrome resulting in a preference for general laxatives and ongoing research activities to develop next-generation analgesics to replace opioids are likely to hamper the market growth. In contrast, the rise in the global geriatric population preferring for OIC drugs for efficient, rapid relief and awareness among the developed nations is expected to boost the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends



Mu-opioid Receptor Antagonists Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



The Mu-opioid receptor antagonists are expected to account for the largest revenue over the forecast period. This dominance is owing to the availability of various types of products launched by the key players that are suitable for various symptoms in the OIC and rise in research activities in the segment. Few of the drugs that are readily available in the market for OIC indication are Methylnaltrexone (Relistor), Naldemedine (Symproic), Naloxegol (Movantik), and Alvimopan (Entereg).



Among these, Methylnaltrexone bromide is the first approved opiate antagonist is used to treat OIC and thus, Relistor from Salix Pharmaceuticals holds the largest market revenue and is expected to continue in the forecast period. The highest revenue can be attributed to its unique advantages such as increased bowel movements, relief within 4 hours of treatment and proven efficiency OIC in managing patients with advanced illness receiving palliative care, particularly when standard laxative therapy proves insufficient.



Furthermore, the availability of Relistor in both tablets and Subcutaneous injection form, which was found to be more effective at reversing OIC compared to other drugs that are likely to drive the segment and contribute to the global market revenue over the forecast period.



North America Dominates, Expected to Continue



North America is expected to dominate the overall opioid-induced constipation market throughout the forecast period. Dominance is due to the growing prevalence of various GI disorders among geriatric patients in the United States and a steep rise in the consumption of opioids in Canada in recent years.



For instance, according to The Health Promotion and Chronic Disease Prevention in Canada, in 2019, between January and June, 2,142 deaths occurred, of which 94% were accidental apparent opioid-related deaths due to higher consumption of Opioids in Canada and are expected to continue resulting in higher demand for OIC drugs driving the market in the region.



Furthermore, increased availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and earlier approval of OIC drugs owing to the accelerated drug approval initiative by USFDA also likely to fuel the market growth in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The OIC market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies are expanding their market position by adopting various strategies such as acquisitions and mergers, while others are developing new methods for the treatment and introducing new products to maintain their market share.



For Instance, In December 2017, Mallinckrodt acquired Sucampo Pharmaceuticals including development and commercial assets along with AMITIZA (lubiprostone), a leading product in branded constipation market approved by FDA for treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in women 18 years of age and older, and opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adult patients with chronic, non-cancer pain fueling the market revenue share.



Few of the major players currently dominating the industry in terms of revenue are AstraZeneca plc, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck & Co Inc, and Shionogi & Co Ltd.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Availability of Effective OIC Drugs Along with Growing Prevalence of Chronic Idiopathic Pains

4.2.2 Increasing Use of Opioid Analgesic Prescriptions Along with Growing Geriatric Population in Developed Nations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Clinical Trials on Next Generation Analgesics as an Alternative to Opioid Analgesics

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness and Reluctance Among Patients due to Adverse Effects of OIC Drugs

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Drug Class

5.1.1 Mu-opioid Receptor Antagonists

5.1.2 Chloride Channel-2 Activators

5.1.3 Others

5.2 Prescription Type

5.2.1 Over The Counter

5.2.2 Prescription

5.3 End-User

5.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies

5.3.2 Retail Pharmacies

5.3.3 Online Pharmacies

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East & Africa

5.4.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AstraZeneca plc

6.1.2 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

6.1.3 Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.4 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.5 Shionogi & Co. Ltd.

6.1.6 Theravance Biopharma Inc.

6.1.7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

6.1.8 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.A.

6.1.9 Daewoong Pharmaceutical

6.1.10 C B Fleet Company



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/euyyj2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-opioid-induced-constipation-oic-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025-301038227.html

SOURCE Research and Markets