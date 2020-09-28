Global Optical Chemical Sensors Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Optical Chemical Sensors estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Infrared Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.2% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fiber Optic Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $773.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR



The Optical Chemical Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$773.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 14.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



Photoionization Sensors Segment to Record 16.2% CAGR



In the global Photoionization Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$386.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Alpha MOS France

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric Company

Halma PLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Optical Chemical Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Optical Chemical Sensors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Optical Chemical Sensors Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Infrared Sensors (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Infrared Sensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Infrared Sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Fiber Optic Sensors (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Fiber Optic Sensors (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Fiber Optic Sensors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Photoionization Sensors (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Photoionization Sensors (Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Photoionization Sensors (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Medical (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Medical (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Medical (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Environmental Monitoring (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Environmental Monitoring (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Environmental Monitoring (End-Use Industry)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Defense & Homeland Security (End-Use Industry)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Defense & Homeland Security (End-Use Industry)

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 27: Defense & Homeland Security (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Optical Chemical Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Optical Chemical Sensors Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Optical Chemical Sensors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Optical Chemical Sensors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical

Chemical Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Japanese Optical Chemical Sensors Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 48: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Optical Chemical Sensors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Optical Chemical Sensors Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Optical Chemical Sensors in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Optical Chemical Sensor Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Optical Chemical Sensors Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Optical Chemical Sensors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Optical Chemical Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 62: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Optical Chemical Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 75: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Optical Chemical Sensors Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Optical Chemical Sensors in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Optical Chemical Sensors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Optical Chemical Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Optical Chemical Sensors Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 87: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Optical Chemical Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Optical Chemical Sensors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Optical Chemical Sensors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Optical Chemical Sensors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Optical Chemical Sensors Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 104: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Optical Chemical Sensors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 107: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Optical Chemical Sensors Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Optical Chemical Sensors Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Optical Chemical Sensors Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Optical Chemical Sensors Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 120: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 125: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Optical Chemical Sensors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Optical Chemical Sensors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 132: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Optical Chemical

Sensors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Optical Chemical Sensors Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Optical Chemical Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Optical Chemical Sensors Market

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 138: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Optical Chemical Sensors Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Optical Chemical Sensors Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Optical Chemical Sensors Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Optical Chemical Sensors Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Optical Chemical Sensors

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Optical Chemical Sensors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Optical Chemical Sensors Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 152: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Optical Chemical Sensors Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Optical Chemical Sensors Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 165: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Optical Chemical Sensors

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 167: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Optical Chemical Sensors

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Optical Chemical Sensors

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Optical Chemical Sensors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 173: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Optical Chemical Sensors Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Optical Chemical Sensors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Optical Chemical Sensors Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Optical Chemical Sensors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Optical Chemical Sensors Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Optical Chemical Sensors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical

Chemical Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 185: Iranian Optical Chemical Sensors Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 186: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Optical Chemical Sensors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Optical Chemical Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 191: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Optical Chemical Sensors Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Optical Chemical Sensors in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Optical Chemical Sensors

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Optical Chemical Sensors

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2012-2019



Table 204: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Optical Chemical Sensors

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Optical Chemical Sensors Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Optical Chemical Sensors Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 210: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Optical Chemical Sensors Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Optical Chemical Sensors Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Optical Chemical Sensors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Optical Chemical Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Optical Chemical Sensors Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 49

