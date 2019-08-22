Global Optical Chemical Sensors Market 2019-2027: Market was Valued at US$ 1.35 Billion in 2018 and is Set to Grow with a CAGR of 18.5%

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Chemical Sensors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall optical chemical sensors market worldwide was valued at US$ 1.35 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.



Market Insights



From the past few decades, the chemical optical sensors are vastly being used across motor vehicles, environment monitoring, and medical applications. The rapidly growing demand for the control ventilation for cabin air in the motor vehicles is boosting the growth of the optical chemical sensors market.



Additionally, the factors such as technological advancements in the bio-sensing to provide the better detection of elements and the organic chemicals are promoting the growth of the optical chemical sensors market. The growing awareness about the hazardous effect of carbon emissions on the human as well as the environment has a positive impact on the growth of optical chemical sensors market. The benefits offered by the chemical optical sensors over the other traditional sensors are anticipated to escalate the growth of the chemical sensors market.



In 2018, based on technology, the global the optical chemical sensors market is bifurcated into Infrared Sensors, Fiber-optic Sensor, and others. Among these sensors infrared sensors hold the largest chunk of total market shares, the fiber optical chemical sensors are the fastest-growing region in the optical sensors market.



The growing adoption of spectral imaging in the biomedical is contributing to the growth of optical chemical sensors market. Furthermore, the use of optical chemical sensors in medical and environmental monitoring is further promoting the growth of optical chemical sensor market, the government initiative to reduce the carbon footprint is escalating the growth of optical chemical sensors market.



In 2018, the optical chemical sensors market is dominated by North America and followed by Europe. North America holds 38% of the total market share in the optical chemical sensors market. The rapidly growing bio-medical field and growing research and development spending on the sensors technology is majorly contributing to the growth of optical chemical sensors market in the North America region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period. The growing healthcare expenditure and the industrialization are promoting the growth of the optical chemical sensors market in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.5 Approach Adopted



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Optical chemical sensor

2.2 Global Optical chemical sensor Market, By Sensor Technology

2.3 Global Optical chemical sensor Market, By Application

2.4 Global Optical chemical sensor Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Optical chemical sensor Market Revenue and Growth, 2015 - 2025, (US$ Mn) (%)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Optical chemical sensor Market Analysis, by Sensor Technology

4.1 Overview

4.2 Infrared Sensors

4.3 Fibre Optic Sensors

4.4 Others



Chapter 5 Global Optical chemical sensor Market Analysis, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Medical Applications

5.3 Industrial Applications

5.4 Environmental Monitoring

5.5 Other Applications



Chapter 6 North America Optical chemical sensor Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Optical chemical sensor Market Analysis, By Sensor Technology, 2015 - 2025

6.2.1 Comparative Analysis

6.3 North America Optical chemical sensor Market Analysis, By Application, 2015 - 2025

6.3.1 Comparative Analysis

6.4 North America Optical chemical sensor Market Analysis, By Region, 2015 - 2025

6.4.1 U.S.

6.4.1.1 U.S. Optical chemical sensor Market Analysis, By Sensor Technology, 2015 - 2025

6.4.1.2 U.S. Optical chemical sensor Market Analysis, By Application, 2015 - 2025

6.4.2 Canada

6.4.2.1 Canada Optical chemical sensor Market Analysis, By Sensor Technology, 2015 - 2025

6.4.2.2 Canada Optical chemical sensor Market Analysis, By Application, 2015 - 2025



Chapter 7 Europe Optical chemical sensor Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Optical chemical sensor Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Optical chemical sensor Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 ABB Ltd

10.2 Siemens AG

10.3 General Electric Co.

10.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.5 Intelligent Optical Systems Inc.

10.6 Emerson Electric Company

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

10.8 Halma PLC

10.9 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

10.10 Alpha MOS SA



