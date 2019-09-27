|
27.09.2019 16:45:00
Global Optoelectronics Market for Communications Industry, 2019-2024: Major Players are Texas Instruments, Analog Devices,, Maxim Integrated, Renesas Electronics, and NXP Semiconductors
DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optoelectronics Market for Communications Industry - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Optoelectronics for Communications Industry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% during the 2018-2024 period.
Optoelectronics or photoelectric components are semiconductor devices which can either produce light or can react to it. The demand for photoelectric components for the communications industry is on the rise during the forecast period owing to an increasing demand for smartphones worldwide.
Furthermore, increasing penetration technological innovations in smartphones are leading to multiple camera sensors in a smartphone, further escalating the demand for optoelectronics in the segment. The Asia Pacific region will hold the largest share in the market and will also grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid industrialization and rise in the manufacturing activities in the region.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, Inc., Maxim Integrated, Renesas Electronics, and NXP Semiconductors, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Overview
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope Of The Study
1.4. Currency
1.5. Assumptions
1.6. Base, And Forecast Years Timeline
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Design
2.2. Secondary Sources
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Segmentation
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Market Restraints
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
4.5.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.5.3. Threat Of New Entrants
4.5.4. Threat Of Substitutes
4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In The Industry
4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot
4.7. Market Attractiveness
5. Global Optoelectronics For Communications Industry Market By Type
5.1. CMOS Image Sensors
5.2. Ccd Image Sensors
5.3. Lamps
5.4. Laser Storage Pick-Ups
5.5. Displays
5.6. Couplers
5.7. Others
6. Global Optoelectronics For Communications Industry Market By Geography
6.1. Americas
6.1.1. USA
6.1.2. Canada
6.1.3. Brazil
6.1.4. Others
6.2. Europe Middle East And Africa
6.2.1. Germany
6.2.2. France
6.2.3. United Kingdom
6.2.4. Italy
6.2.5. Others
6.3. Asia Pacific
6.3.1. China
6.3.2. Japan
6.3.3. India
6.3.4. Taiwan
6.3.5. Others
7. Competitive Intelligence
7.1. Competitive Benchmarking And Analysis
7.2. Recent Investment And Deals
7.3. Strategies Of Key Players
8. Company Profiles
8.1. Texas Instruments Incorporated
8.2. Analog Devices, Inc.
8.3. Maxim Integrated
8.4. Renesas Electronics
8.5. Nxp Semiconductors
8.6. Infineon Technologies Ag
8.7. Stmicroelectronics
8.8. Microchip Technologies
8.9. On Semiconductor
8.10. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
8.11. Rohm Semiconductor
8.12. Samsung Group
8.13. Te Connectivity
8.14. Tdk Corporation
8.15. Broadcom Inc.
