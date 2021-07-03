Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced 'Zoom' Culture Makes Teeth Straightening a Mega Trend

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthodontic Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Orthodontic Supplies Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Orthodontic Supplies estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period.

Fixed Braces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Removable Braces segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.5% share of the global Orthodontic Supplies market.

Increasing awareness among people about advanced orthodontic treatments and the development of advanced orthodontic products promising better outcomes are driving demand for orthodontic supplies. Steady pace of technology advancements over the years has been and will continue to be a major growth influencing factor in the orthodontic supplies market.

Driven by these advancements, there has been a considerable reduction in the treatment time and associated pain, while treatment outcomes and efficiencies have improved considerably.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $695.7 Million by 2026

The Orthodontic Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.62% share in the global market.

China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$695.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$761.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The booming cosmetic dentistry market presents a significant growth driver for the market, as more and more people seek therapies and procedures aimed at enhancing physical appearance by improving alignment of gums, bite and teeth. Cosmetic dentistry continues to gain popularity led by the increasing affluence of people, whereby an increasing proportion of the population is now in a position to avail not just corrective treatment procedures but also cosmetic procedures, presenting considerable opportunities for the orthodontic supplies market.

Besides alignment of teeth, focus of cosmetic orthodontic treatment is also on changing the color and shape of teeth. There is high demand for aesthetic orthodontic procedures among adults and teenagers, thus contributing to the rising demand for orthodontic devices and supplies.

Orthodontic Adhesives Segment to Reach $695.5 Million by 2026

In the global Orthodontic Adhesives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$426.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$644.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$48 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Presenting Challenging Times for Dental Market

Induced Restrictions Impact Operations of Dental Industry

Teledentistry Set to Make Gains

Recovery in Patient Volumes to Drive Growth

Glimpse of New Changes Introduced by COVID-19 for Orthodontics Practice

COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced 'Zoom' Culture Makes Teeth Straightening a Mega Trend

Rise in Popularity of Adult Braces

Orthodontic Supplies: An Introduction

Orthodontic Braces and Types

Outlook: Focus on Corrective Dental Procedures and Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry Drive Growth

Market Restraints

Developed Economies Dominate Orthodontic Supplies Market

Developing Markets to Power Future Market Growth

Traditional Orthodontic Treatments & Procedures Give Way to Alternatives

Technology Advancements Drive Growth

Invisible Orthodontics Pose Stiff Competition

Competitive Landscape

Align Technology Continues to Lead the Clear Aligners Market

Technology Startups Venture into Orthodontics Space

Consolidation & Private Equity Investments Rise in Dental Industry

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 85 Featured)

3M Unitek

Unitek Align Technology Inc.

American Orthodontics

BioMers Pte Ltd

ClearCorrect LLC

DB Orthodontics Ltd

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

G&H Orthodontics Inc.

Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd.

Ormco Corporation

Ortho Organizers Inc.

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

TP Orthodontics Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Review of Latest Developments in Orthodontics Domain

Completely Customized Smile Design Systems

3D Imaging Using CBCT

Use of Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs)

Scanner Technology: iTero Element

3600 Carestream Scanner

Faster Orthodontic Treatment with PROPEL

3D Printing Seeks to Widen Role in Dentistry

Rise in Use of Nickel and Copper-Titanium Wires

Direct to Consumer Channel Picks up Pace amid the Pandemic

Technology Advancements Enhance Dental Practitioner's Capabilities

Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Orthodontic Products

Adults: An Expanding Base for Orthodontic Treatments

New Orthodontic Treatment Targeting Adults to Drive Market Growth

Braces in Adults: Potential Opportunities to Tap

Clear Aligners: Growth Fostered by Improved Facial Aesthetics

Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies

Rising Popularity of Aesthetic Braces

Ceramic Braces Remain Popular

Aesthetics Gain Significance in Archwires Too!

Wires and Brackets: Leading Traditional Braces

Self-Ligating Brackets: An Ideal Alternative to Traditional Braces

Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics

Grey Market: A Challenge for Manufacturers of Dental Products

Fashion Fad Encourages Black Marketing of Fake Braces in Asia

Dentists Performing General Orthodontic Procedures: A Threat to Orthodontists

MACRO DRIVERS INFLUENCING THE MARKET

Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population

Aging Population & Increasing Life Expectancies

Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 85

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyjc5i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-orthodontic-supplies-market-report-2021-covid-19-pandemic-induced-zoom-culture-makes-teeth-straightening-a-mega-trend-301325136.html

SOURCE Research and Markets