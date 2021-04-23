|
Global Oscilloscopes Market Report 2020: AV and EV Developments Present A Long-term Revenue Opportunity that Requires Superior Performance, Reliability, and Cost Optimization
DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT and High-speed Digital Electronics Powering the Global Oscilloscopes Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an in-depth view of the market dynamics influencing and challenging market growth. It also analyzes the market segments through frequency bandwidth, channel count, applications, verticals, form-factor, and region.
This study is focused on assessing the market and growth potential of the oscilloscopes market by factoring in various dynamics that influence the market in the short, mid, and long terms. This study also focuses on key growth opportunities that market participants must consider to strategize their operations.
Oscilloscope is a class of electronic test equipment that primarily captures an external analog signal and converts the electrical voltage signal into a digitized waveform represented as a function of time. The waveform is then analyzed for various characteristics, such as amplitude, frequency, rise-time, and noise, among others. Due to several measurement advantages such as higher bandwidth processing capability, storage, and flexibility in waveform processing, digital oscilloscopes have almost replaced the analog oscilloscopes.
Despite the fact that they have been used for decades, oscilloscopes continue to play an integral part in the development of emerging technologies, such as 5G, high-speed digital interfaces, autonomous driving, and electric vehicles, thanks to the continuous research and development (R&D) investments by market participants to upgrade the capabilities of these instruments.
As digital transformation, IoT, Industry 4.0, and other Mega Trends proliferate the usage of connected and electronic devices across all verticals, the demand for oscilloscopes will grow as well. However, there are several challenges that weigh down the growth, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leveraging on strong relationships with participants in the test and measurement market, in combination with desk research and market expertise accumulated in the last 20 years by tracking and monitoring this space, the author has developed a detailed study of the oscilloscopes market.
The key end users of oscilloscopes are from communications, computing and semiconductors, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, industrial electronics, the automotive industry, education, and others (healthcare, energy, heavy process industries, and hobbyists).
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the oscilloscopes market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the oscilloscopes market?
- How does the demand vary by applications, region, and verticals, and will it be consistent for the next 5 years?
- What are technological changes is the industry undergoing?
- Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs, or is additional development needed?
- Which end-user industry will generate the highest demand for oscilloscopes?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Global Oscilloscopes Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes
- Oscilloscopes Scope of Analysis
- Oscilloscopes Segmentation
- Global Oscilloscopes overview
- Key Competitors for Oscilloscopes
- Key Growth Metrics for Oscilloscopes
- Distribution Channels for Oscilloscopes
- Growth Drivers in Global Oscilloscopes Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for Oscilloscopes
- Growth Restraints in Global Oscilloscopes Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Oscilloscopes
- Forecast Assumptions, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Forecast by Bandwidth, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Bandwidth, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Forecast by Channel Count, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Channel Count, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Forecast by Application, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Forecast by Form Factor, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Form Factor, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Hot Spots, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Oscilloscopes
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Oscilloscopes
- Competitive Environment, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Share, Oscilloscopes
- Revenue Share Analysis, Oscilloscopes
- Product Highlights of Key Market Participants, Oscilloscopes
- Recent Product Launches, Oscilloscopes
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes, North America
- Key Growth Metrics for Oscilloscopes, North America
- Key Findings for Oscilloscopes, North America
- Revenue Forecast for Oscilloscopes, North America
- Forecast Analysis for Oscilloscopes, North America
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals for Oscilloscopes, North America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical for Oscilloscopes, North America
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes, Europe
- Key Growth Metrics for Oscilloscopes, Europe
- Key Findings for Oscilloscopes, Europe
- Revenue Forecast for Oscilloscopes, Europe
- Forecast Analysis for Oscilloscopes, Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals for Oscilloscopes, Europe
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by vertical for Oscilloscopes, Europe
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes, Asia-pacific
- Key Growth Metrics for Oscilloscopes, Asia-Pacific
- Key Findings for Oscilloscopes, Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Forecast for Oscilloscopes, Asia-Pacific
- Forecast Analysis for Oscilloscopes, Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals for Oscilloscopes, Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by vertical for Oscilloscopes, Asia-Pacific
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes, Rest of World
- Key Growth Metrics for Oscilloscopes, ROW
- Key Findings for Oscilloscopes, ROW
- Revenue Forecast for Oscilloscopes, ROW
- Forecast Analysis for Oscilloscopes, ROW
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals for Oscilloscopes, ROW
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical for Oscilloscopes, ROW
7. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Opportunity for 5G Extends Beyond High Bandwidth
- Growth Opportunity 2 - AI and IoT Convergence Demands Product Portfolio Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 3 - AV and EV Developments Present A Long-term Revenue Opportunity that Requires Superior Performance, Reliability, and Cost Optimization
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Penetration into Medical Devices Testing Requires Strategic Partnering
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Strong Relationships with Universities and Research Institutions is Necessary for Long-term Growth
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Strategic Partnership Across the Value Chain will Drive Growth
- Growth Opportunity 7 - Focus on Sales of Mid-priced Equipment is Essential to Accelerate Revenue
8. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swziq5
