Global Oscilloscopes Market Report 2020: AV and EV Developments Present A Long-term Revenue Opportunity that Requires Superior Performance, Reliability, and Cost Optimization

This study provides an in-depth view of the market dynamics influencing and challenging market growth. It also analyzes the market segments through frequency bandwidth, channel count, applications, verticals, form-factor, and region.

This study is focused on assessing the market and growth potential of the oscilloscopes market by factoring in various dynamics that influence the market in the short, mid, and long terms. This study also focuses on key growth opportunities that market participants must consider to strategize their operations.

Oscilloscope is a class of electronic test equipment that primarily captures an external analog signal and converts the electrical voltage signal into a digitized waveform represented as a function of time. The waveform is then analyzed for various characteristics, such as amplitude, frequency, rise-time, and noise, among others. Due to several measurement advantages such as higher bandwidth processing capability, storage, and flexibility in waveform processing, digital oscilloscopes have almost replaced the analog oscilloscopes.



Despite the fact that they have been used for decades, oscilloscopes continue to play an integral part in the development of emerging technologies, such as 5G, high-speed digital interfaces, autonomous driving, and electric vehicles, thanks to the continuous research and development (R&D) investments by market participants to upgrade the capabilities of these instruments.

As digital transformation, IoT, Industry 4.0, and other Mega Trends proliferate the usage of connected and electronic devices across all verticals, the demand for oscilloscopes will grow as well. However, there are several challenges that weigh down the growth, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leveraging on strong relationships with participants in the test and measurement market, in combination with desk research and market expertise accumulated in the last 20 years by tracking and monitoring this space, the author has developed a detailed study of the oscilloscopes market.



The key end users of oscilloscopes are from communications, computing and semiconductors, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, industrial electronics, the automotive industry, education, and others (healthcare, energy, heavy process industries, and hobbyists).



Key Issues Addressed

Is the oscilloscopes market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the oscilloscopes market?

How does the demand vary by applications, region, and verticals, and will it be consistent for the next 5 years?

What are technological changes is the industry undergoing?

Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs, or is additional development needed?

Which end-user industry will generate the highest demand for oscilloscopes?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Global Oscilloscopes Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes

Oscilloscopes Scope of Analysis

Oscilloscopes Segmentation

Global Oscilloscopes overview

Key Competitors for Oscilloscopes

Key Growth Metrics for Oscilloscopes

Distribution Channels for Oscilloscopes

Growth Drivers in Global Oscilloscopes Market

Growth Driver Analysis for Oscilloscopes

Growth Restraints in Global Oscilloscopes Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for Oscilloscopes

Forecast Assumptions, Oscilloscopes

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Forecast by Bandwidth, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Bandwidth, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Forecast by Channel Count, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Channel Count, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Forecast by Application, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Forecast by Form Factor, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Form Factor, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Hot Spots, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Oscilloscopes

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Oscilloscopes

Competitive Environment, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Share, Oscilloscopes

Revenue Share Analysis, Oscilloscopes

Product Highlights of Key Market Participants, Oscilloscopes

Recent Product Launches, Oscilloscopes

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes, North America

Key Growth Metrics for Oscilloscopes, North America

Key Findings for Oscilloscopes, North America

Revenue Forecast for Oscilloscopes, North America

Forecast Analysis for Oscilloscopes, North America

Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals for Oscilloscopes, North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical for Oscilloscopes, North America

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes, Europe

Key Growth Metrics for Oscilloscopes, Europe

Key Findings for Oscilloscopes, Europe

Revenue Forecast for Oscilloscopes, Europe

Forecast Analysis for Oscilloscopes, Europe

Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals for Oscilloscopes, Europe

Revenue Forecast Analysis by vertical for Oscilloscopes, Europe

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes, Asia-pacific

Key Growth Metrics for Oscilloscopes, Asia-Pacific

Key Findings for Oscilloscopes, Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast for Oscilloscopes, Asia-Pacific

Forecast Analysis for Oscilloscopes, Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals for Oscilloscopes, Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast Analysis by vertical for Oscilloscopes, Asia-Pacific

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes, Rest of World

Key Growth Metrics for Oscilloscopes, ROW

Key Findings for Oscilloscopes, ROW

Revenue Forecast for Oscilloscopes, ROW

Forecast Analysis for Oscilloscopes, ROW

Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals for Oscilloscopes, ROW

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical for Oscilloscopes, ROW

7. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Opportunity for 5G Extends Beyond High Bandwidth

Growth Opportunity 2 - AI and IoT Convergence Demands Product Portfolio Expansion

Growth Opportunity 3 - AV and EV Developments Present A Long-term Revenue Opportunity that Requires Superior Performance, Reliability, and Cost Optimization

Growth Opportunity 4 - Penetration into Medical Devices Testing Requires Strategic Partnering

Growth Opportunity 5 - Strong Relationships with Universities and Research Institutions is Necessary for Long-term Growth

Growth Opportunity 6 - Strategic Partnership Across the Value Chain will Drive Growth

Growth Opportunity 7 - Focus on Sales of Mid-priced Equipment is Essential to Accelerate Revenue

8. Appendix



