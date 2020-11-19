Global Paints and Coatings Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817783/?utm_source=PRN



The global market for Paints & Coatings is expected to slump by -17.7% in the year 2020 highlighting a US$28.9billion erosion in market value. Thereafter the market is expected to recover and reach US$193.9 billion by the year 2027 trailing a post-COVID-19 CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. The on-going COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting global markets and construction industry is no exception to this. The COVID-19 spread and its associated effects on commercial activity and market sentiment, is having far-reaching repercussions at multiple levels on the engineering and construction (E&C) industry across the globe. The announcement of a lockdown by several countries brought many incomplete construction projects to a complete standstill. Absence of manpower, supply chain constraints, and inability to access raw materials is impeding growth for construction companies. Due to complete and partial lockdowns in various countries, the global economy has been witnessing its worst crisis in recent times. Construction sector remains at high risk of incurring heavy financial losses due to project delays. Covid-19 is causing disruptions to the infrastructure construction sector, with infrastructure projects witnessing delays owing to low mobility in workers and supply chain disruptions.



Infrastructure development is likely to be delayed as governments are increasingly assigning more number of resources for essential requirements. Also, project financing, project completion, as well as future projects in pipeline are witnessing uncertainties due to the lockdowns imposed amid covid-19. The global construction industry is divided on its stand on construction and the importance of slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. While companies are attempting to carry on operations as usual in an environment that is anything but normal, issues such as lack of inspections, shutting down of building departments by some cities, and hesitation on the part of some subcontractors to work, among others, remain. For those mostly working on government projects, many resources are expected to be diverted towards dealing with the virus outbreak, and hence many projects are being either delayed or cancelled. Applications in oil & gas sector are also being significantly impacted. Oil & gas equipment & structures utilize polyurethanes, acrylic, polyesters, epoxy & alkyd based paints & coatings to protect against corrosion. COVID-19 outbreak & the resulting unprecedented disruption to economic activity has punched a 1.9 billion-barrel hole in global oil demand. The shattered oil & gas industry is facing its worst ever crisis, an overstocked supply market and a steep decline in demand. Choking economic activity over the last few months is sending shockwaves of disruption through the industry. From prices dipping to subzero to oil producers in the first time in history having to pay to dispose excess stocks, the industry has seen the worst.



Additionally, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to reduce production by 1.2 million barrels a day in June & July. Currently for most oil giants worldwide higher prices are needed to breakeven. Breakeven prices for Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, and Russia include US$85, US$65, US$64, US$51, US$49, US$42, and US$40 respectively. As a culmination of these factors, the world witnessed negative oil prices become a shocking reality. As rising stockpiles overwhelmed storage facilities, the amount of oil stored on massive tankers on sea skyrocketed to over 160 million barrels in April 2020 as compared to the less than 100 million in April 2009 during the Great Recession. The entire O&G value chain is feeling the pain as upstream, midstream and downstream operations collapse under a domino effect. In this crisis of unimagined magnitude, CAPEX spending is worst hit. As business confidence plummets rapidly, major oil companies have already slashed planned CAPEX spending by almost US$89 billion in 1st quarter 2020.The massive revenue losses suffered by oil & gas drilling exploration & refining companies are expected to result in CAPEX reduction by -36% for full-year 2020. The hold-off of investments in most end-use markets will witness the global paints & coatings market slump in the year 2020.Anti-viral and anti-bacterial/microbial coating is the only segment witnessing growth in healthcare applications. In the post COVID-19 period, applications for anti-viral and anti-bacterial/microbial coatings will expand to household surfaces, indoor and outdoor applications. Currently, significant focus is being shed on polymeric N-halaminesclass of widely used water and food disinfectants as a potent antimicrobial additive to offer biocide effects against bacteria, mold and other fungi species, viruses, and spores.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Asian Paints Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Ltd.

Diamond Vogel Paints

Dow Inc.

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

KCC Corporation

Masco Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Tikkurila Oyj

Wilh. Becker Holding GmbH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817783/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-2

Paints & Coatings Take Hit as Construction and Automotive

Industries Reel Under the Pandemic II-3

Exhibit 2: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,

4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020 II-5

Global Paints and Coatings Market - An Overview II-5

Regional Analysis: Higher Adoption in Developing Regions Propel

Consumption II-6

Exhibit 3: World Paints & Coatings Market by Region (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions II-7

Exhibit 4: World Paints & Coatings Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan II-8

Architectural Paints and Coatings: Growing Application Market

Despite Slowdown in Global Construction Industry II-8

Water Based Paints & Coatings: Dominant Technology to Witness

Healthy Growth II-9

Acrylic Resin: Dominant Resin Type II-9

Competitive Scenario II-9

Recent Market Activity II-10



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-13

SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS II-16



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-21

Prevailing COVID-19 Scenario in the Construction Sector Weakens

Momentum in the Paints & Coatings Industry II-21

Exhibit 5: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022 II-23

Exhibit 6: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$

Billion) in 2019 II-23

Growth in Demand for Furniture to Sustain Demand for Paints &

Coatings II-24

Exhibit 7: GLOBAL Wooden Furniture Market in US$ billion: 2017

-2025 II-25

Exhibit 8: Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 II-26

Lackluster Growth Projected for Automotive Paints and Coatings

Market II-27

Exhibit 9: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022 II-28

Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects for Paints &

Coatings Market II-28

Exhibit 10: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage

of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P II-29

Increasing Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth II-30

Exhibit 11: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 II-30

Augmented Demand for High-Performance Coatings to Boost Market

Growth II-31

Stringent Government Regulations Driving Demand for

Environment-Friendly Coatings II-31

Major Regulatory Concerns II-31

Insulating Paints and Coatings Helping in Energy Saving II-31

Key Innovations in the Paints & Coatings Sector II-32

Introduction to Paints and Coatings II-34

Definitions II-34

Classification of Paints II-34

Classification of Coatings II-35

Raw Materials Used in Paints & Coatings II-38



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-40

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Paints and

Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-40



Table 2: World Historic Review for Paints and Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-41



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints and Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-42



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-43



Table 5: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-44



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-45



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyester by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-46



Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-47



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-48



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Alkyd by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-49



Table 11: World Historic Review for Alkyd by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-50



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Alkyd by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-51



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-52



Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-53



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-54



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-55



Table 17: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-56



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-57



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Resins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-58



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Resins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-59



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-60



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Water-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-61



Table 23: World Historic Review for Water-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-62



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-63



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Powder by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-64



Table 26: World Historic Review for Powder by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-65



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-66



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvent-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-67



Table 29: World Historic Review for Solvent-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-68



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-69



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-70



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-71



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-72



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Architectural by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-73



Table 35: World Historic Review for Architectural by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-74



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Architectural by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-75



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive OEM by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-76



Table 38: World Historic Review for Automotive OEM by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-77



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive OEM by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-78



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Protective by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-79



Table 41: World Historic Review for Protective by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-80



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Protective by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-81



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Refinish by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-82



Table 44: World Historic Review for Automotive Refinish by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-83



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Refinish by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-84



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Wood

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-85



Table 47: World Historic Review for Industrial Wood by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-86



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wood by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-87



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-88



Table 50: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-89



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-90



Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-91



Table 53: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-92



Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-93



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

Future Construction Spending to Bode Well for Architectural

Paints & Coatings III-1

Consumer Trends in the Architectural Paints & Coatings Market III-2

Exhibit 12: Consumer Trends in the US Architectural Paints &

Coatings Market (1980-2020): Paint Contractors vs. DIY III-2

Market Pressures Give Birth to New Innovations in Automotive

Coatings Category III-3

Industrial Wood Paints & Coatings Poised to Grow at Steady Rate III-3

Metallic Finishes Gain Prominence III-3

Elastomeric Paints and Coatings in Demand III-4

Regulations Dictate Paints & Coatings Demand III-4

Market Analytics III-5

Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Paints and Coatings

by Resin - Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy and

Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-5



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Paints and Coatings by Resin -

Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy and Other

Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-6



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Paints and Coatings by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Polyester, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy and Other Resins for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-7



Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Paints and Coatings

by Technology - Water-based, Powder, Solvent-based and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-8



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Paints and Coatings by

Technology - Water-based, Powder, Solvent-based and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-9



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Paints and Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-based, Powder, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-10



Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Paints and Coatings

by Application - Architectural, Automotive OEM, Protective,

Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, Packaging and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-11



Table 62: USA Historic Review for Paints and Coatings by

Application - Architectural, Automotive OEM, Protective,

Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-12



Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Paints and Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Architectural, Automotive OEM, Protective, Automotive Refinish,

Industrial Wood, Packaging and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-13



CANADA III-14

Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Paints and

Coatings by Resin - Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Polyurethane,

Epoxy and Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-14



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Paints and Coatings by

Resin - Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy and

Other Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-15



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Paints and Coatings by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Polyester, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy and Other Resins for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-16



Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Paints and

Coatings by Technology - Water-based, Powder, Solvent-based and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-17



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Paints and Coatings by

Technology - Water-based, Powder, Solvent-based and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-18



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Paints and Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-based, Powder, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-19



Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Paints and

Coatings by Application - Architectural, Automotive OEM,

Protective, Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, Packaging and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-20



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Paints and Coatings by

Application - Architectural, Automotive OEM, Protective,

Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-21



Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Paints and Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Architectural, Automotive OEM, Protective, Automotive Refinish,

Industrial Wood, Packaging and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-22



JAPAN III-23

Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Paints and

Coatings by Resin - Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Polyurethane,

Epoxy and Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-23



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Paints and Coatings by

Resin - Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy and

Other Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-24



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Paints and Coatings by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Polyester, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy and Other Resins for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-25



Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Paints and

Coatings by Technology - Water-based, Powder, Solvent-based and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-26



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Paints and Coatings by

Technology - Water-based, Powder, Solvent-based and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-27



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Paints and Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-based, Powder, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-28



Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Paints and

Coatings by Application - Architectural, Automotive OEM,

Protective, Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, Packaging and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-29



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Paints and Coatings by

Application - Architectural, Automotive OEM, Protective,

Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-30



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Paints and Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Architectural, Automotive OEM, Protective, Automotive Refinish,

Industrial Wood, Packaging and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-31



CHINA III-32

Paints & Coatings Market to Witness Steady Growth III-32

Chinese Construction Market- A Brief Overview III-32

Architectural Paints & Coatings Exhibit Strong Growth Potential III-33

Shift in Ship Building Activity to Fuel Demand for Marine Coatings III-33

Foreign Brands vs. Local Brands III-33

Market Analytics III-34

Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Paints and

Coatings by Resin - Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Polyurethane,

Epoxy and Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-34



Table 83: China Historic Review for Paints and Coatings by

Resin - Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy and

Other Resins Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-35



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Paints and Coatings by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Polyester, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy and Other Resins for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-36



Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Paints and

Coatings by Technology - Water-based, Powder, Solvent-based and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-37



Table 86: China Historic Review for Paints and Coatings by

Technology - Water-based, Powder, Solvent-based and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-38



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Paints and Coatings by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-based, Powder, Solvent-based and Other Technologies for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-39



Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Paints and

Coatings by Application - Architectural, Automotive OEM,

Protective, Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, Packaging and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-40



Table 89: China Historic Review for Paints and Coatings by

Application - Architectural, Automotive OEM, Protective,

Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, Packaging and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-41



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Paints and Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Architectural, Automotive OEM, Protective, Automotive Refinish,

Industrial Wood, Packaging and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42



EUROPE III-43

Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paints and

Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817783/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-paints-and-coatings-industry-301176954.html

SOURCE Reportlinker