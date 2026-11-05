Global Payments Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, payments technology company Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and adjusted revenue growth guidance for the full year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $13.60 to $13.80 per share on normalized, constant currency adjusted net revenue growth of about 4 to 5 percent.

The company said it remains on track to return approximately $7.5 billion in capital to shareholders over the 2025 to 2027 time period. It continues to return more than $2 billion of capital to shareholders in 2026.

Further, Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on December 24, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 10, 2026.

The company also raised its expectations for annual run-rate Worldpay integration expense synergies to $650 million.

"We remain focused on driving commercial excellence, realizing the benefits of our increased scale and rigorous integration execution as we build on the financial strength of the combined company," said Josh Whipple, chief financial officer.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, GPN is trading on the NYSE at $96.61, up $0.52 or 0.54 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com