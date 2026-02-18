Global Payments Aktie

Global Payments für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 603111 / ISIN: US37940X1028

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.02.2026 13:15:43

Global Payments Sees Adj. EPS, Revenue Growth In FY26; Shares Jump 7.6% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, payments technology company Global Payments Inc. (GPN) initiated its adjusted earnings and adjusted revenue growth guidance for the full year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $13.80 to $14.00 per share on adjusted net revenues of about 5 percent, excluding dispositions.

The Board of Directors also authorized share repurchases of $2.5 billion, with the company entering into a $550 million accelerated share repurchase plan.

The company said it expects to return over $2 billion to shareholders through repurchases and dividends in 2026, including the $550 million accelerated share repurchase plan.

Further, Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on March 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 9, 2026.

The company also announced the appointment of Jennifer Bozeman Whyte as chief accounting officer and principal accounting officer, effective March 1, 2026. In Wednesday's pre-market trading, GPN is trading on the NYSE at $75.06, up $5.30 or 7.60 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Global Payments Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Global Payments Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Global Payments Inc. 67,84 -1,57% Global Payments Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Nikkei letztlich in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen