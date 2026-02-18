Global Payments Aktie
WKN: 603111 / ISIN: US37940X1028
|
18.02.2026 13:15:43
Global Payments Sees Adj. EPS, Revenue Growth In FY26; Shares Jump 7.6% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, payments technology company Global Payments Inc. (GPN) initiated its adjusted earnings and adjusted revenue growth guidance for the full year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $13.80 to $14.00 per share on adjusted net revenues of about 5 percent, excluding dispositions.
The Board of Directors also authorized share repurchases of $2.5 billion, with the company entering into a $550 million accelerated share repurchase plan.
The company said it expects to return over $2 billion to shareholders through repurchases and dividends in 2026, including the $550 million accelerated share repurchase plan.
Further, Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on March 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 9, 2026.
The company also announced the appointment of Jennifer Bozeman Whyte as chief accounting officer and principal accounting officer, effective March 1, 2026. In Wednesday's pre-market trading, GPN is trading on the NYSE at $75.06, up $5.30 or 7.60 percent.
