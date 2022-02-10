|
10.02.2022 13:48:48
Global Payments Sets Growth Targets For 2022; Increases Share Repurchase Authorization
(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) said, for 2022, the company expects adjusted net revenue to be in a range of $8.42 billion to $8.50 billion, reflecting growth of 9% to 10%, or 10% to 11% on a constant currency basis over 2021, and adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $9.45 to $9.67, reflecting growth of 16% to 19%, or 17% to 20% on a constant currency basis over 2021. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $9.55 on revenue of $8.46 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
"We seek to refine our portfolio mix by simplifying the composition of our businesses and maintaining a singular focus on our corporate customers. As part of that initiative, we have commenced a strategic review of the Netspend consumer business; we intend to retain its B2B assets as we further expand this new pillar of our strategy," said Jeff Sloan, CEO.
Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 18.3% to $2.13, compared to $1.80, prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Adjusted net revenues increased 13.3% to $1.98 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $2.0 billion in revenue.
Global Payments' Board approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2022. The Board also approved an increase to the existing authorization for the share repurchase program, raising the total available authorization to $2.0 billion.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Payments Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: Global Payments zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.22
|Nuvei : THG Adds Nuvei as Global Payments Provider (Investegate)
Analysen zu Global Payments Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Payments Inc.
|126,15
|-0,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.