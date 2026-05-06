Global Payments Aktie

Global Payments für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 603111 / ISIN: US37940X1028

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06.05.2026 14:16:39

Global Payments Turns To Loss In Q1 Despite Strong Revenue Growth, Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $1.799 billion compared to a net income of $305.7 million in the prior year, driven by higher loss from discontinued operations.

On a per-share basis, total loss attributable to the company was $6.59 compared to a profit of $1.24 in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings stood at $808.9 million compared to $665.3 million in the earlier year.

Revenue rose 63.1 percent, to $2.969 billion from last year's $1.820 billion.

Looking ahead, the company estimates adjusted earnings of $13.80 to $14.00 per share for the full year 2026.

Concurrently, Global Payments entered into a $500 million accelerated share repurchase plan.

GPN is trading at $72.76, up 4.68 percent before the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

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