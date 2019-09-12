Global PC Gamer Hardware Consumer Trends Report 2018-2023: Central Processing Unit, Graphics Processing Unit, Operating Systems

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Trends: PC Gamer Hardware" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at PC hardware that is used by gamers to play the most popular PC games. It provides some more detail around the authors PC Game Hardware Forecast and Video Game Consumer Segmentation.



The focus of this report is on personal computer (PC) hardware used for playing games. By using multiple data sets including manufacturer hardware and software sales figures, the author has been able to estimate the overall addressable market for PC games and gamers on a global basis



The report includes data from over 1 million PC game consumers that allowed their PC hardware systems to be tested in March 2017 and March 2019. Among other things, the tests analyzed the users CPU and GPU to see if it met the minimum and/or recommended specifications for specific games.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. PC Game Market Size and Forecasts

2.1 PC Game Consumer Overview

2.2 PC Game Software Market

2.3 PC Gamer Hardware Market Forecast



3. PC Gamer Systems: Central Processing Unit (CPU)



4. PC Gamer Systems: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)



5. PC Gamer Systems: Operating Systems (OS)



Index of Figures



Key Points on the PC Game Consumer Addressable Market: 2019

Key Points on the PC Game Software Market Size: 2018-2023

Key Points on Performance and Enthusiast PC Game Hardware: 2018-2023

Key Findings on Gamer CPUs: 2019

Key Findings on Gamer GPUs

Core and Moderate PC Gamers by Region: 2019

Worldwide PC Game Software Revenue by Region: 2018-2023

Desktop Enthusiast PC Gamer Hardware Spending: 2019-2023

Number of Desktop Enthusiast PC Gamers: 2019-2023

Desktop Performance PC Gamer Hardware Spending: 2019-2023

Number of Desktop Performance PC Gamers: 2019-2023

Laptop Performance PC Gamer Hardware Spending: 2019-2023

Number of Laptop Performance PC Gamers: 2019-2023

Total Enthusiast and Performance PC Gamers: Laptop and Desktop: 2019-2023

Total Enthusiast and Performance PC Gamer Spending: Laptop and Desktop: 2019-2023

CPU Classification System

Example of CPU Classifications: March 2019

Total of CPUs by Form: 2017 and 2019

Total CPUs by Manufacturer: 2017 and 2019

Total CPUs by Core Speed Range: 2017 and 2019

PC CPUs by Performance Category: 2017 and 2019

Top 10 CPU Brands March 2017

Top 10 CPU Brands March 2019

GPU Classification System

Example of GPU Classifications: March 2019

Total of GPUs by Form: 2017 and 2019

Total GPUs by Manufacturer: 2017 and 2019

PC GPUs by Performance Category: 2017 and 2019

Total of PC GPUs by Generation Family: 9/15 and 9/16

Top 20 GPUs March 2017

Top 20 GPUs March 2019

PC Gamer Systems by OS March 2017

PC Gamer Systems by OS March 2019

Companies Mentioned



ATI

Intel

Nvidia

