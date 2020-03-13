Global Pea Protein Market (2020 to 2025) - Rising Expectations From Plant-Based Proteins Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pea Protein Market by Type (Isolates, Concentrates, and Textured), Form (Dry and Wet), Source (Yellow split peas, Lentils, and Chickpeas), Application, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pea protein market size is projected to grow from USD 745 Million in 2020 to USD 1,400 Million by 2025, in terms of value, recording a CAGR of 13.5%.



The rising vegan population and increasing consumer awareness regarding nutritional benefits offered by pea and pea proteins are the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the pea protein market. Furthermore, consumer preferences are shifting toward plant-based proteins and healthier lifestyles, which are also projected to drive the market growth. However, the cost of extraction and processing of pea proteins remains high, whereas the processed outputs are lower, which is a major restraint for the market growth.



The meat substitute segment dominated the pea protein market throughout the forecasted period.



Pea protein is primarily used in plant-based meat products or as an alternative to red meat and meat-based proteins. It witnesses high use in plant-based meat products due to its functionalities. The textured pea protein is utilized in these products to give consumers meatier mouthfeel, taste, and texture. The major benefit of using pea protein in plant-based meat products include its protein content and texturizing properties. Furthermore, a majority of the population is shifting from meat-based proteins to plant-based proteins due to various health and environmental concerns. Due to these factors, the meat substitute segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The isolates segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.



The isolates segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. Isolate pea protein has the highest percentage of protein content. It has around 88%-95% of protein content and offers high-quality and high-protein alternatives for vegans and vegetarians who are lactose intolerant and allergic to dairy or other sources of proteins. Pea protein isolates are well absorbed by the body and is highly digestible (98%). This isolate is rich in Leucine, Arginine, Glutamine, and all the remaining branch chains and essential amino acids. Isolates have an array of applications that include protein shakes & beverages, soluble protein powders, performance nutrition foods, and functional foods. Due to these factors, the isolates segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The yellow split pea segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.



The yellow split peas segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The high protein content and ideal amino-acid profiles make yellow split peas an ideal source of pea protein in the industry. Yellow split peas have the highest protein content in the legume family and are adopted by a wide array of applications in the food & beverage industry. Yellow split peas are also among the key constituents for pea protein isolates. They are adopted for use in multiple food formats, including plant-based burgers and pea milk. Due to these factors, the yellow split pea segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.



