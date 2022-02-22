Global PEO Services Sponsors Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global PEO Services, a Safeguard Global company which provides Professional Employer/Employer of Record services in 170+ countries, has announced it will sponsor the 2022 Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame and Awards Program which recognizes technology pioneers and business leaders based in the Silicon Slopes region of Utah.

The awards gala, which will bring together the Utah business community, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

Silicon Slopes, a not-for-profit organization that serves as a hub for Utah's startup and tech communities, has announced 89 finalists for awards and induction into its Hall of Fame. The nominees include 63 Utah-based companies spanning a variety of industries and local business leaders.

Global PEO Services—and affiliated organizations Global Upside, Gava Talent Solutions and Mihi—have collectively helped 49 Utah-based businesses expand overseas and hire international workers through smarter, more efficient payroll, onboarding and management of time and expenses. Clients of the organizations include 3form and Rainfocus.

As a part of Global PEO Services' sponsorship of the event, Global Upside Chief Revenue Officer Adam Sheffield will deliver introductory remarks at the VIP Speaker Soiree.

"We congratulate all the nominees," said Sheffield. "Utah has a thriving startup and tech landscape, and it is wonderful to be a part of it. Companies across Utah continue to grow and have been scaling to the point where they're going public and expanding internationally at a rapid pace. We are excited to continue our partnership with Silicon Slopes and help these companies reach new, global heights."

More information about The Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame Awards can be found here: https://halloffame.siliconslopes.com/

