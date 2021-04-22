Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Clinical Trials Research Outlook 2026

Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market To Witness Rapid Transformation After Its Commercial Launch In USA And European Market Says Kuick Research

"Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" Report Highlights:

Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Trends Insight

Approved Peptide Cancer Vaccine: 1 (LucaVax , South Korea )

) Global Peptide Cancer Drugs Market Opportunity: > USD 20 Billion

Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication & Phase

Number Of Peptide Vaccines In Pipeline: >90

Application of Peptide Cancer Vaccine Against Major Cancer

"Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" provides comprehensive insight on clinical and non-clinical factors that are driving the global Peptide Cancer Vaccine market and its impact on the global pharmaceutical market landscape. The report has been prepared in a view to deeply profile the current market trends along with the insight on only single commercially available Peptide Cancer Vaccine with clinical profile.

In recent years, peptides have gained considerable momentum in the therapeutic field owing to their small size, low cost and relative safe tolerability in humans. The extensive effort by research institutions and pharmaceutical companies has led to the development of several peptide based vaccines which are present in preclinical and clinical studies. Currently, GV10001 is the only peptide based vaccine approved in Korea for the management of pancreatic cancer. However, several others are present in clinical trials and are expected to enter the market in next few years.

Currently designed peptide based vaccines generally target the tumor associated antigens which are over expressed on cancer cells and have low concentration on normal cells. The administration of tumor associated antigen targeting peptides in conjugation with adjuvant helps in eliciting T cell response against the specific tumor cells. However, the advancement in the field of science and genomics has enabled the identification of tumor specific antigens or neoantigens, which are specific to tumor cells. Researchers are trying to developed neoantigen targeting peptides to be utilized in designing personalized cancer vaccines.

The global peptide cancer market is currently at a very dormant stage due to approval of single product but it is expected that the coming years will witness high growth rate. It is further analyzed that the market will surpass US$ 20 Billion by 2026, thus occupying a major segment in the cancer therapeutics market. The high growth rate is mainly attributed to the high prevalence of cancer, robust clinical pipeline of vaccines and the safety and cost-efficacy of peptide based vaccines.

In terms of geography, it is expected that North America will dominate the global peptide cancer vaccine market landscape after the commercial launch of first peptide cancer vaccine in the region. This is mainly attributed to the region's potency in healthcare and a strong presence of various peptide based cancer therapeutic drug manufacturers is supporting the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, the presence of top key players such as Novartis, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer also favors the growth of this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period owing to high untapped opportunities, low cost of raw material, growing base of companies providing outsourcing services, flourishing biotech industry, and increasing investments in the R&D sector.

Despite several challenges, it is suggested that peptide based cancer vaccines have bright future as it offers novel solutions to several limitations of the already approved cancer therapies. In coming years, the market will witness rapid approval of several peptide based cancer vaccines which will boost the growth of market. Moreover, the rising investment in research and development activities by government as private sectors along with progress in science and technology will also propel the growth of market.

