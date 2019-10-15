|
15.10.2019 00:05:00
Global Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters market worldwide is projected to grow by US$371.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Normal Balloon Catheter, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$925.1 Million by the year 2025, Normal Balloon Catheter will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817910/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Normal Balloon Catheter will reach a market size of US$52.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$106.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Laboratories, Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company; Biotronik SE & Co. KG; Boston Scientific Corporation; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Medtronic PLC; MicroPort Scientific Corporation; Spectranetics Corporation; Terumo Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817910/?utm_source=PRN
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon
Catheters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Normal Balloon Catheter (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Normal Balloon Catheter (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Normal Balloon Catheter (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter (Product) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter (Product) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Cutting Balloon Catheter (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Cutting Balloon Catheter (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Cutting Balloon Catheter (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Scoring Balloon Catheter (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Scoring Balloon Catheter (Product) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Scoring Balloon Catheter (Product) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Rapid Exchange (RX) / Monorail Balloon Catheter
(Delivery Platform) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Rapid Exchange (RX) / Monorail Balloon Catheter
(Delivery Platform) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Rapid Exchange (RX) / Monorail Balloon Catheter
(Delivery Platform) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Over-the-Wire (OTW) Balloon Catheter (Delivery
Platform) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Over-the-Wire (OTW) Balloon Catheter (Delivery
Platform) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Over-the-Wire (OTW) Balloon Catheter (Delivery
Platform) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Polyolefin Copolymer (POC) (Balloon Material) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Polyolefin Copolymer (POC) (Balloon Material) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Polyolefin Copolymer (POC) (Balloon Material) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Polyethylene (PE) (Balloon Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Polyethylene (PE) (Balloon Material) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Polyethylene (PE) (Balloon Material) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Balloon Material)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Balloon Material)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009 to 2017
Table 30: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Balloon Material)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in the United States by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in the United States by Delivery
Platform: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in the United States by Balloon
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Balloon Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Review by
Delivery Platform in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Delivery Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Review by
Balloon Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Balloon Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Percutaneous Transluminal
Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Percutaneous Transluminal
Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Analysis by
Delivery Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for Percutaneous Transluminal
Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Balloon Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Analysis by
Balloon Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Delivery Platform: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market by Delivery
Platform: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 64: Chinese Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Balloon Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Balloon Material: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market by Balloon
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in
%) for 2019 & 2025
Table 67: European Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 71: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform: 2018-2025
Table 74: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Delivery
Platform: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material: 2018-2025
Table 77: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Balloon
Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Balloon Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in France by Delivery Platform:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: French Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Delivery Platform: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Analysis by Delivery
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in France by Balloon Material:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: French Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Balloon Material: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Analysis by Balloon
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: German Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Delivery Platform: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by Delivery
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Balloon Material: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by Balloon
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA)
Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market by Delivery
Platform: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 103: Italian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Balloon Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Balloon Material: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market by Balloon
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Percutaneous Transluminal
Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Percutaneous Transluminal
Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Analysis by
Delivery Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Percutaneous Transluminal
Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Analysis by
Balloon Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Review by
Delivery Platform in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 120: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Platform for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 121: Spanish Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Spanish Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Review by
Balloon Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 123: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Balloon Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Russia by Delivery Platform:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Russia by Balloon Material:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Balloon Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 134: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform: 2018-2025
Table 137: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Delivery Platform: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material: 2018-2025
Table 140: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Balloon Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Balloon Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 143: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Asia-Pacific by Delivery
Platform: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Analysis by
Delivery Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Asia-Pacific by Balloon
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Analysis by
Balloon Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery
Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Delivery Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material: 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Balloon Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Indian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Review by
Delivery Platform in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 168: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Platform for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 169: Indian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Indian Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Review by
Balloon Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 171: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Balloon Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 174: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Delivery
Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Delivery Platform: 2009-2017
Table 177: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Delivery Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary
Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Balloon Material: 2009-2017
Table 180: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Balloon Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Percutaneous
Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Percutaneous Transluminal
Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Percutaneous
Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Delivery Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty
(PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817910/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-percutaneous-transluminal-coronary-angioplasty-ptca-balloon-catheters-industry-300938003.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow geht mit kleinem Minus aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die Skepsis über die vermeldeten Fortschritte im sino-amerikanischen Handelskonflikt belastete am Montag neben dem heimischen Aktienmarkt auch den deutschen Leitindex. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich ohne größere Bewegung. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen.