Global Performance Insulation Market Overview 2017-2023 with Profiles of the Top Ten Companies
DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Performance Insulation: Market Overview and Top Ten Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report includes an analysis of the insulation products and materials markets. This report includes products and materials that typically are used in extreme conditions like high temperatures or which provide enhanced properties beyond those offered by traditional insulations.
This report analyzes market trends for these products and materials and provides perspective for their end-use industries. This report discusses industries such as oil and gas, industrial, thermal and acoustic insulation, electronics and optoelectronics, chemical/mechanical/environmental, life science and personal care, sensors and instrumentation, energy, aerospace and space exploration, consumer products, defense, and others. This report also provides estimates and forecasts for revenue forecasts for aerogel, ceramic fiber, fiber glass, and high-performance foams.
This report focuses on the top 10 companies of the high-performance insulation market and the key areas in the field driving industry growth. This report also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.
This report analyzes global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2023 and projects compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the period from 2018 to 2023. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes:
- Detailed overview of the global market for high-performance insulation materials within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- A brief insight into the introduction of new materials and fabrication methods that will lead to reduced production costs and, ultimately, lower unit prices
- Information on underlying technologies driving the industry's growth along with primary factors - current trends, regulatory updates, and other macro-economic factors - that can influence the market
- Assessment of vendor landscape focused on selected top ten companies in the insulation market, their market strategies, business segments, product portfolios, and financial performance
- Profile description of leading top ten high-performance insulation companies
This report analyzes the following high-performance products and materials:
- Aerogel.
- Ceramic fiber.
- Fiber glass.
- High-performance foams.
- Vacuum-insulated panels.
- Insulation bulk fibers/fiber boards and shapes.
- Insulating papers.
- High-performance foam adhesive dressing.
- Rigid/structural foam.
- Spray foam roof insulation
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Growth of Performance Insulation Materials
- Market Trends
- Improving Developments in Building Infrastructures
- Developing Economies
- Green Buildings
- Retrofit Market for Structural Insulation in Mature Economies
- Manufacturing Growth in Developing Nations
- Regulatory Trends
Chapter 4 Market Analysis by Type
- Overview
- Aerogel
- Materials: Technical Specifications
- Fiberglass
- Materials: Technical Specifications
- Ceramic Fiber
- Ceramic Materials: Technical Specifications
- High-performance Foam
- High-performance Foam: Technical Specifications
- Performance-Insulating Products
- Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP)
- Insulating Blankets
- Insulation Bulk Fibers/Fiber Boards and Shapes
- Insulating Papers
- High-performance foam Adhesive Dressing
- Rigid/Structural Foam
- Spray Foam Roof Insulation
Chapter 5 Market Analysis by End-Use Application
- Industry Overview
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Transportation
- Thermal and Acoustic Insulation
- Residential and Commercial Thermal Insulation
- Industrial Thermal Insulation
- Acoustic Insulation
- Electronics and Optoelectronics
- Low-K Dielectric
- Optoelectronic Devices
- Others
- Chemical/Mechanical/Environmental
- Catalysts and Filters
- Others
- Life Sciences and Personal Care
- Biocompatible Devices
- Biological Carriers
- Pharmaceutical Compounds and Cosmetic Additives
- Absorbent Articles
- Equipment Components and Ancillary Products
- Others
- Sensors and Instrumentation
- Sensors
- Cherenkov Detectors
- Packing Media and Parts for Instrumentation
- Energy
- Photovoltaic Cells and Photothermal Devices
- Fuel Cells
- Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Supercapacitors
- Wind Generators
- Aerospace and Space Exploration
- Space Exploration
- Aerospace
- Consumer Products
- Garments and Footwear
- Appliances
- Art Objects
- Jewelry
- Lamps
- Sport Articles
- Others
- Defense
- Other High-performance Insulation Materials Applications
- Molds for Casting of Metals
- Others
Chapter 6 Company Landscape
- Industry Overview
- List of Top 10 Companies
- Strategy Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Industry Organizations
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Aerogel Technologies Llc
- Aspen Aerogels Inc.
- Cabot Corp.
- Guangdong Alison High-Tech
- Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd.
- Ibiden Co., Ltd.
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Nano Tech Co., Ltd.
- Unifrax Llc
