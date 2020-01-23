Global Personal Lubricant Markets to 2026 - Growing Presence of E-Commerce Platforms and Online Retailers Has Helped Overcome Social Taboo of Buying These Products

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Lubricant Market Analysis By Type (Water-Based, Silicone-Based, Oil-Based), By Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Drug Stores), By Region, Competitive Insights, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal lubricant market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1%. New product launches to meet demand for natural lubricants is expected to aid market growth over the forecast period.



Emerging players are trying to capture higher share by developing lubricants made from natural and organic ingredients. Good Clean Love, Inc., an Oregon-based company in the U.S., was the first to develop organic lubricants. In November 2016, the company received a patent for its formulation of organic lubricants.



Moreover, promotional activities from manufacturers to destigmatize societal perception of using personal lubricants has positively impacted growth. For instance, in January 2019, Reckitt Benckiser's Durex brand launched a marketing campaign on a global platform to challenge the misconceptions of using lubricants for female sexual discomfort.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Water-based lubricants dominated the market in 2018, owing to lower prices and as they are easy to wash off

Leading brands such as Durex, Sliquid, and Astroglide retail a range of water-based lubricants with variations in flavors, pack size, and packaging

In July 2018 , Trigg Laboratories, Inc. reinvented its entire product line with new packaging and products, which had contemporary, sleek, and modern designs. It also launched a new product line - Wet Hemptation and Wet Dessert

, Trigg Laboratories, Inc. reinvented its entire product line with new packaging and products, which had contemporary, sleek, and modern designs. It also launched a new product line - Wet Hemptation and Wet Dessert The growing presence of e-commerce platforms and online retailers that offer freedom to select any product and make discrete delivery has helped overcome social taboo of buying these products

Manufacturers, retail pharmacies, and supermarkets have also launched websites for providing easy access to customers.

Geographically, North America held the largest share in 2018. The personal lubricant market is regulated by the U.S. FDA and manufacturers must comply with good manufacturing practices, and receive 510(k) medical device clearance for marketing

held the largest share in 2018. The personal lubricant market is regulated by the U.S. FDA and manufacturers must comply with good manufacturing practices, and receive 510(k) medical device clearance for marketing In May 2016 , Trigg Laboratories received FDA approval for Wet Original Personal lubricant by meeting the provisions for labeling, good manufacturing practices and prohibitions against adulteration and misbranding

, Trigg Laboratories received FDA approval for Wet Original Personal lubricant by meeting the provisions for labeling, good manufacturing practices and prohibitions against adulteration and misbranding According to U.S. Census data and National Consumer survey, in 2018, K-Y lubricants were used by 28.58 million people, aiding it to capture significant share in the U.S.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Aging population and high incidence of vaginal dryness & erectile are anticipated to drive demand

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Changing costumer attitude

3.3.1.2 Aging baby boomers' desire to have an active sex life

3.3.1.3 Increased presence on e-commerce

3.3.1.4 New product advancements

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 Side effects due to toxic ingredients in products

3.3.3 Industry opportunities

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4.1 Penetration & growth prospect mapping analysis

3.5 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Porter's five forces analysis

3.5.2 Pestle analysis

3.5.3 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.5.3.1 Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures

3.5.3.2 Licensing & partnerships and technology collaborations



Chapter 4 Personal Lubricant: Type Analysis

4.1 Personal Lubricant Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Personal Lubricant Type Market: Segment Dashboard

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Type Segment

4.3.1 Water-based

4.3.2 Silicone-based

4.3.3 Oil-based



Chapter 5 Personal Lubricant: Distribution Channel Analysis

5.1 Personal Lubricant Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Personal Lubricant Distribution Channel Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Distribution Channel Segment

5.3.1 E-commerce

5.3.2 Drug Stores

5.3.3 Others



Chapter 6 Personal Lubricant: Regional Analysis

6.1 Personal Lubricant Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 Personal Lubricant Regional Market: Segment Dashboard

6.3 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Countries)

6.4 List of Players at Regional Level

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.5 MEA

6.6 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026

6.6.1 North America

6.6.2 Europe

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.6.4 Latin America

6.6.5 Middle East and Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2 Strategic Framework/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1 Company market position analysis (Geographic presence, service portfolio, strategic initiatives)

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

7.4.2 Church & Dwight Co. Inc

7.4.3 BIOFILM, Inc.

7.4.4 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

7.4.5 Mayer Laboratories Inc.

7.4.6 Lovehoney Group Ltd.

7.4.7 Sliquid

7.4.8 Trigg Laboratories Inc.

7.4.9 uberlube

7.4.10 The Yes Yes Company Ltd.



Chapter 8 Recommendations



