Global Pharmaceutical Drugs and Biologics Logistics Market (2020 to 2030) - Key Opportunities and Strategies

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Drugs and Biologics Logistics Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market as it emerges from the COVID -19 shut down.

The global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market reached a value of nearly $90,300.0 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% since 2015. The market is expected to reach $102,899.4 million by 2025, and $130,037.9 million by 2030.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market, and compares it with other markets.

This report describes and evaluates the global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market. It covers three five-year periods, including, 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, the forecast period, 2020-2025 and 2025-2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from Increase in pharmaceutical sales, healthcare reforms, increase in outsourcing in the pharmaceutical industry, rapid growth in elderly population, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and rise in healthcare expenditure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were stringent regulations on drug distribution, poor infrastructure for cold chain logistics, regulatory challenges, and high costs of drug approval. Going forward, growing demand for and supply of temperature-sensitive products, distribution chain cost cutting measures, improving consistency and efficiency through logistics service providers, technological advances, new methods for drug discovery, large pool of undiagnosed population, and covid-19 pandemic will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market in the future include underdeveloped logistics infrastructure, skill shortages, reduction in free trade, and development of oral biologics.



The global pharmaceuticals and biologics logistics market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 20.38% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include FedEx, UPS Inc., Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, and DSV Panalpina.



The top opportunities in the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market segmented by type of service will arise in the non-cold chain logistics segment, which will gain $7,010.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market segmented by mode of transport will arise in the land transportation segment, which will gain $7,161.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market segmented by pharmaceutical type will arise in the pharmaceutical drugs segment, which will gain $8,597.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market segmented by therapeutic are will arise in the metabolic disorders drugs segment.



Market-trend-based strategies for the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market include acquiring new technologies and expertise, providing sea-based logistics services, focusing on patient-centric supply chains, using automated storage and retrieval systems, adopting advanced digital technologies, investing in reusable packaging, phase change materials, focusing on energy efficiency, and focusing on green supply chain management. Player-adopted strategies in the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market include expanding through strategic partnerships, and expanding through investing in building warehouses in different geographies.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market companies to focus on acquiring companies, patient-centric supply chains, digitalization, investing in green supply chain management, expanding in emerging markets, provide competitively priced offerings, leverage social media, targeting distributors in emerging markets and collaboration with e-commerce companies.



