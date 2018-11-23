Global Physical Security Markets, 2018-2023 - Strategic Alliance / Partnerships / Investments in Startups

|
The total value of world production of Physical Security products at factory gate prices in 2018 was $31.55Bn, an increase of 8% in 2017. This is an increase of approx. 1% over the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.87% during the last 4 years. We are forecasting the market will reach $51.38Bn by 2023.
Of this, the world market for Video Surveillance products should grow at a CAGR of 13.43% to 2023. The reason for this is the demand for AI Video Analytics that should gradually be taken up over the next 5 years has the potential to add a further $2.3Bn to the video surveillance market in 2023. AI Video Analytics will be the number one game changer over the next 10 years in the video surveillance business, influencing the growth of most products that make up this business.
The developed markets of North America and Europe are losing global market share to Asia and particularly China. This is expected to continue to at least the end of the decade which is bad news for western manufacturers of Video surveillance products because they have failed to establish a solid business base and significant share in China; whilst 2 Chinese manufacturers have sales of more than $5 billion between them and now have the kind of scale that allows them to reduce prices to the levels that most western manufacturers can't compete against.
Why Do You Need This Report?
- There are 4 regions in the world that makeup over 80% of the world's physical security business. Of these, we estimate that China accounts for approximately 31%. We estimate China is now the biggest single country market for physical security products has increased its share by almost 50% in the last 7 years. Video surveillance equipment has been the major contributor here. The Chinese market has grown rapidly through a boom in new construction and Safe City projects in the public sector. However very little of this vast expanding market has been of benefit to western manufacturers.
- We identify 14 companies (Group A Companies, who have revenue over $1Bn) accounting for some $17.95 billion in product revenues in 2018. The inclusion of Hikvision and Dahua and this year Axis Communications has given new impetus to this group and the merger between Thales and Gemalto has produced a new mega Identity Management / Access Control biometrics company. The net effect of this is that this group has significantly increased its contribution and the average sales revenue is $1,282m giving them 57% share of the physical security market.
- In the report, we compare the performance of 16 different vertical markets in 2006 with 2018 and this shows there have been some significant changes during the last 10 years. The transport sector has almost doubled its share and at 16% is now the largest vertical. Many new opportunities have opened up, particularly for video surveillance, driven by the threat of terrorism and the need to improve the safety and efficiency of traffic movements. Retail is the next largest sector with an 11.5% share. This vertical has shown how convergence with the business enterprise can improve the bottom line and is now regarded as an operational revenue saver by many of the world's major retail companies.
VSaaS (Video Surveillance as a Service) has at last broken through the $1Bn barrier and is forecast to reach the $1.2Bn sales by the end of this year. Strong growth over the last 12 months has pushed hardware sales up by at least 50% and most forecasts predict demand will grow at a GAGR of 20% to 2023. There are a number of reasons for this. The first is that the supply side has put more effort and investment into providing VSaaS and ACaaS (Access Control as a Service) services and technology have overcome many limitations and reduced service costs. At the same time, they are winning over system integrators to adopt cloud services and this has also provided a significant boost to growth.
Access Control is still a much smaller business than Video Surveillance and today is far less competitive, but consolidation is creating a more competitive environment and with it comes the confidence to move forward and take up the challenge of embracing new technologies that will deliver better performing products necessary to continue cranking up demand. If manufacturers prefer to continue to be insular and proprietary, it will not be good news for continued growth, for traditional proprietary systems mean limited options for the customer and restricted possibilities for integration and scalability.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Structure, Size & Shape of the Physical Security Business
2.1 Structure of the Business
2.2 Trends in Market Share by Group 2012 - 2018
2.3 Sizing the Physical Security Business 2018 & Forecast to 2022
2.4 World Distribution of Security Products by Major Regions
2.4.1 The Status in 2018
2.4.2 Market Size & Trends by Vertical Sectors
2.4.3 Market Size by Region & Penetration
2.4.4 China & the Rest of Asia Offer the Best Prospect For Growth
2.5 Comparing & Sizing, Access - Intruder - Video 2018
3. The Video Surveillance Market 2018 - 2023
3.1 Market Size 2018 & Forecast to 2024
3.2 Market Size of Cameras
3.3 Market Size Video Management Software Systems
3.4 Identifying & Measuring the Performance of Leading Camera Suppliers
3.5 Identifying & Measuring the Performance of Leading VMS Suppliers
3.6 Channels of Distribution & Trends
3.7 Business Strategies for Ensuring Success in the Video Camera Market
3.7.1 Scale/Economics Vs Technology/Performance
3.7.2 Technology/Performance Provides a Solution for Non-Chinese Camera Manufacturers
3.8 Technology that Drives Demand for Video Surveillance
3.8.1 At the Edge Technology & Cloud
3.8.2 Compression
3.8.3 Video Analytics - Deep Learning
3.8.4 Integration within Physical Security & other BIoT Sensors & Services
3.9 The Market for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) 2018
3.9.1 Drivers & Road Blocks to VSaaS
3.9.2 Suppliers & Operators of MVaaS & VSaaS
3.9.3 Acquisitions in MVaaS - VSaaS - ACaaS
3.10 Video Technology - IP Cameras - HD Analog CCTV - Thermal Cameras
3.10.1 IP Network Cameras
3.10.2 The Future - IP Network - HDCCTV - Analogue
3.10.3 Video Compression Technologies H264 Vs H265
3.10.4 Thermal Cameras
3.11 Body Worn Cameras
3.12 Video Surveillance Storage Recorders
3.13 Video Management Software (VMS)
3.14 AI Video Analytics
3.14.1 The Panorama of AI - IoT & Blockchain
3.14.2 AI Chip Technologies Diversify & Open up New Applications
3.14.3 The Development of AI Chip Technology - Machine Learning & Deep Learning
3.14.4 The Advantages of Deep Learning and its Algorithms
3.14.5 There is a Growing Demand for AI Video Analytics
3.14.6 The World Market for AI Video Analytics
3.15 Specialist Cameras & New Applications
3.15.1 New Video Camera Designs
3.15.2 Novel Applications for Video Cameras
4. The Access Control Market 2018 to 2023
4.1 Market Size 2018 & Forecast to 2023
4.2 Identifying Measuring the Performance of Leading Access Control Suppliers
4.3 Channels of Distribution for Access Control Systems
4.4 Major Demand Drivers for Access Control
4.4.1 IP Network Systems
4.4.2 Integration within Physical Security and other BAS Services
4.4.3 Connecting PACS - IAM & Logical Security
4.4.4 Personal Identity Verification Card (PIV Card)
4.4.5 Mechanical Locks Live On & Prosper
4.4.6 Systems Integrators Preference to push Access Control
4.4.7 PACS - Strategic Acquisitions
4.5 The Impact of Technologies from Outside the Access Control Business
4.5.1 Demand for Biometric Readers
4.5.2 Near Field Communications (NFC) for Access Control Mobile Apps
4.6 Growth through ACaaS - Cloud & Managed Access Control
4.6.1 Growth Through ACaaS & Cloud-Based Systems
5. Intruder Alarms/Perimeter Protection (IA/PP) Market 2018 to 2023
5.1 Market Size 2018 & Forecast to 2023
5.2 Demand Drivers & Technology Trends
5.2.1 Demand Drivers
5.2.2 Technology Trends
5.3 Identifying & Measuring the Performance of Leading Suppliers
6. Wireless Technology
6.1 Wireless in the Video Surveillance Market
6.2 Wireless in the Access Control Market
6.3 Wireless in the Intruder Alarm Market
6.4 Wireless Will be Driven by IoT
7. Standards & Cyber Security
7.1 ONVIF for Video Surveillance
7.2 ONVIF for Access Control
7.3 PSIA
7.4 Cyber Security
7.4.1 The Most Serious Threat to Physical Security Stakeholders & Emerging BIoT
7.4.2 The Cyber Risk Threat Landscape
7.4.3 Is Physical Security Industry is the Weakest Link in the BIoT Chain?
7.5 GDPR - Privacy & Ethics
8. Software Markets in the Physical Security Business
8.1 Physical Security & Information Management (PSIM)
8.2 Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM)
8.3 Situational Awareness
8.4 Virtual Assistants Migrate to Physical Security
8.5 Blockchain Refines Physical Security
9. Business Development Opportunities Through Integration, IT Convergence & BIoT Require New Business Models
9.1 Growth Through Integration of BAS Services & IT Convergence
9.2 For Integration to Deliver its Full Potential it Needs Open Systems
9.3 Real Estate Platforms Manage Buildings
9.4 Growth Through Integration, IT Convergence within BAS Services
9.5 Growth Through IoT & the Building Internet of Things (BIoT)
9.5.1 The Impact of BIoT on Physical Security
10. Business Opportunities that Offer Growth Today
10.1 New Industry Verticals & Market Segments
10.2 Shared Services, Smart/Safe Cities
10.3 Shared Intelligence in the Private Sector
10.4 Total Solutions versus Product Manufacture
10.5 Business Models Focused on Product Specialization, Brand & Commoditization
10.5.1 Product Specialization
10.5.2 Commoditization
10.5.3 Brand
10.6 Maintaining a Viable Business in the IP Camera Market
10.7 Big Tech & Business Opportunities Built Around Security as a Service
10.8 Do Chinese Manufacturers Dominate the Video Surveillance Business?
11. M&A Performance by Sector - Valuation and Outlook 2000 to 2023
11.1 M&A Performance 2000 - 2018
11.2 M&A Performance in 2018
11.3 M&A Outlook 2018 - 2023
11.4 M&A Analyzed by Business Segment 2018
11.5 M&A Valuation - Exit Multiple Benchmarks
11.6 M&A Activity by Country
11.7 Strategic Buys Dominate M&A Activity but Private Equity Abstains
12. Identifying Potential Acquisition Targets & High Growth Sectors
12.1 Potential Acquisition Targets
12.2 Identifying Acquisition Prospects in High Growth Sectors
12.2.1 The IP Video Surveillance Industry
12.2.2 Security Management Software
12.2.3 Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)
12.2.4 Access Control as a Service (ACaaS)
13. Investment & its Impact on the Security Industry
13.1 The State of Venture Capital in the USA
13.2 Investments in the Physical Security Industry 2018
14. Strategic Alliance - Partnerships - Investments in Startups
14.1 Strategic Alliances
14.2 Partnerships & Investments in Startups Gain Momentum
Appendix
A1 - The World's Major Physical Security Companies 2018
A2 - Acquisitions Announcements from 2017 to 2018
A3 - Potential Acquisition Targets 2018 & 2019
A4 - Directory of AI Video Analytic Suppliers
