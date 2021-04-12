Global Plastics and Composites Market Outlook Report 2021: Distribution Channel Optimisation Driven by Reshoring and Digitally Enabled Business Models

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry Convergence to Transform the Global Plastics and Composites Market, Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyses the 2020 global plastics and composites market in various applications and its outlook for 2021.

The main end industries covered include automotive, building and construction, consumer goods and household, electrical and electronics, medical, packaging, and others (sports and leisure, housewares, furniture, footwear, wind turbine applications, and oil and gas pipelines). The forecasts are the weighted average of the impact COVID-19 has on key market trends.

The report acknowledges that the global plastics and composites market is extremely diverse. The end markets of this industry have been undergoing varied degrees of transformation due to a number of Mega Trends such as the Covid-19 pandemic and international trade wars and product and end-user specific existing and emerging trends.

Research Highlights

The highlights of 2020 and top trends of 2021 are discussed. Revenue forecasts are provided for each application and plastic type segment from 2019 to 2021. The study revisits the predictions from 2020 to analyse what happened and what is in store for all the themes.

This study also identifies the top 8 predictions for the plastics and composites market for 2021 and discusses the potential implications on various industry segments. The analysis gives a snapshot of major mergers and acquisitions in the industry in 2020. Regional analysis is done for North America (US, Canada), Latin America (including Central and South America, and Mexico), Europe (EU-27, UK, Norway, Switzerland, and Russia), the Middle East and Africa (includes Turkey), China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of South Asia).

The initial sections of the study provide a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key economic trends and regulations affecting the overall chemicals and materials market. Furthermore, regional analysis for each of the mentioned regions has been provided to include the economic outlook, regulatory trends, as well as key product and technology trends.

Under each industry segment section, a market snapshot consisting of 2019 and 2020 revenue and 2021 conservative and aspirational forecasted revenues and per cent revenue forecast by region. (The publisher has assumed an aspirational and a conservative scenario for COVID-19 containment. In the aspirational scenario, the author assumes that the COVID-19 virus is contained by March 2021, and businesses are able to resume operations at full capacity by the last quarter of 2021.

In the conservative scenario, the author assumes that it will take more than 18 months to contain the virus and businesses will resume operations at full capacity after 2 years.)

The study also provides information on the key companies to watch out. Finally, it provides overall key growth opportunities and companies to action for the total plastics and composites sector, along with strategic imperatives for success. The base year is 2020, and the forecast year is 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Plastics and Composites Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary - Plastics and Composites Market

Key Highlights of the Global Plastics and Composites Industry

Challenges Faced by the Plastics and Composites Industry Due to COVID-19

Forecast Versus Actual - 2020: Plastics and Composites Market

Global Plastics and Composites Industry Historic Sales

Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecasts

Top Predictions for 2021

3. Growth Environment and Scope - Plastics and Composites Market

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Value Chain for Plastics and Composites

Value Chain Analysis - Plastics and Composites Market

4. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Plastics and Composites Industry

2008-2020 GDP Growth

2021 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2021 Scenario Analysis Assumptions

2021 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Major Economic and Political Decisions Affecting Plastics and Composites Sector

Notable M&As in 2020

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Plastics and Composites Market

Forecast Assumptions Slide

Global Plastics and Composites Market Revenue by Application

Global Plastics and Composites Market Revenue by Plastic Type

Global Plastics and Composites Market by Region in 2021

6. Key Predictions for 2021

Key 2021 Plastics and Composites Market Trends

Prediction 1 - Sustainability will Become the Primary Theme in New Product Development

Prediction 3 - Supply Chain Disruption Paving Way for Local-for-Local Manufacturing and Operations

Prediction 4 - Changing Work Locations to Create New Opportunities for Plastics and Composites

Prediction 6 - The Resurgence of Public Events will Create Demand for Commodity Plastics

Prediction 7 - The Ever-evolving Regulatory Trends to Improve Energy Efficiency will Create New Opportunities

Prediction 8 - The Sudden Surge in Demand for Improved Food Safety and Traceability to Open New Avenues for Development

7. Plastics and Composites Application Segment Outlook 2021

Automotive

Building and Construction

Consumer Goods and Household

Electrical and Electronic

Medical

Packaging

Other End Applications

8. Plastics and Composites Product Segment (by Plastic Type) Outlook 2021

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

PET

olyurethane

Polystyrene

Engineering Plastics

High-performance Plastics

9. Plastics and Composites Regional Segment Outlook 2021

10. Growth Opportunity Universe - Plastics and Composites Market

Plastics and Composites Industry - Key Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Demand for Digitalisation of the Plastics and Composites Industry, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Demand for Engineering Plastics and High-performance Plastics, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing Penetration of Additive Manufacturing, 2021

Growth Opportunity 4: Increasing Penetration of 5G and Acceleration of Digitalisation, 2021

11. Key Conclusions

12. Next Steps



